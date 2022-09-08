NASCAR preview: Kansas Speedway playoff weekend 2022

Amy Kontras-USA TODAY Sports

NASCAR will travel to Kansas Speedway this weekend as all three divisions of the sport are set to compete. Each series is in a different portion of the schedule as the playoffs don’t start at the same time.

Let’s dive into the previews for all three series at Kansas Speedway.

NASCAR Truck Series finishes off the Round of 10

The NASCAR Truck Series started its playoffs in July and will have its sights on the Round of 8 when the weekend at Kansas Speedway is completed. It’s going to arguably be the biggest race of the season yet.

Grant Enfinger and Chandler Smith don’t need to worry about points after they each secured victories in the last two races. Enfinger shocked the series with a win at Lucas Oil Raceway and Smith dominated at Richmond for the victory.

Zane Smith, John Hunter Nemechek, Ty Majeski, and Stewart Friesen all sit in a good spot with 30-point-plus gaps to the cutline. Meanwhile, Ben Rhodes sits less comfortably at 21 points above.

The bubble is going to be very close as Matt Crafton is in the eighth and final spot with a three-point cushion over Carson Hocevar. Also, Christian Eckes is last in the grid but only sits six points behind Crafton.

The last time the series went to Kansas Speedway, it was pure domination by Zane Smith. The driver of the No. 38 truck led 108 laps out of the 134-lap race and easily rode to his third victory of the season.

As for the drivers on the playoff bubble, Eckes was the best of the bunch with a fifth-place finish. Crafton came home with a ninth-place finish while Hocevar had the worst result with a 15th-place finish.

It is set to be a wild event on Friday night and one that will shape the next round of the Truck Series playoffs.

NASCAR Xfinity Series nears the end of regular-season

The NASCAR Xfinity Series has two races left in its regular season as the only series not currently in the playoffs. Kansas Speedway and Bristol Motor Speedway mark those final races.

A.J. Allmendinger has a healthy lead over second-place runner Ty Gibbs in the regular-season standings. Allmendinger is 51 points ahead of Gibbs and can clinch it with a 61-point gap leaving Kansas.

Meanwhile, the battle for the final playoff spots has been heating up as of late. Daniel Hemric is 54 points up on the cut-line and while he is sitting in a good spot, a new winner could change everything.

Hemric’s teammate Lanson Cassill is closer with a 34-point gap. It hasn’t been smooth sailing as Cassill only has a best finish of eighth place in the last 13 races. Ryan Sieg fills out the final playoff spot with a 16-point buffer.

The only contender below the cut-line on points is Sheldon Creed. The driver of the No. 2 car has been rapidly catching Cassill and Sieg which could put them in trouble if his success continues.

A major storyline that remains is Jeremy Clements’ appeal of his victory at Daytona International Speedway which was ruled ineligible for the playoffs. If it’s overturned, Sieg is on the outside of the playoff grid.

The Xfinity Series hasn’t been to Kansas Speedway this season but the most recent race on a similar track came at Michigan International Speedway. Gibbs ended up taking home the victory despite Noah Gragson having the best car.

Cassill finished the best of the bubble drivers in 10th place while Creed finished right behind in 11th place. Sieg brought it home for a decent 15th-place finish but it needs to be better for him.

There is still a lot on the line for these drivers as they tackle Kansas Speedway on Saturday afternoon and you will not want to miss the action.

NASCAR Cup Series gears up for the second race of the Round of 16

The NASCAR Cup Series will enter the second race of the Round of 12 after a wild event at Darlington Raceway that saw Erik Jones and Petty GMS Motorsports win their first race of the 2022 season.

There was a lot of carnage and drama at Darlington Raceway that shaped the grid in unpredictable ways. No driver has clinched a spot in the Round of 12 due to Jones winning the event.

Joey Logano, William Byron, and Denny Hamlin all sit 30 points-plus over the cut-line and will look to make themselves safe for the race at Bristol Motor Speedway. If they can maintain a 30-point gap, it could make them relatively safe barring a wreck.

Christopher Bell, Tyler Reddick, and Ryan Blaney are roughly 20 points over the bubble and want to earn more points this weekend. It should be a strong track for Bell as Toyota has been running the field at 1.5-mile tracks.

Kyle Larson, Ross Chastain, Chase Elliott, and Alex Bowman all are roughly 10 points above the cut-line. They each should be searching for some answers to improve their positioning.

Kyle Busch and Daniel Suarez round out the 12 drivers with Suarez having a mere two points to the good. Both of them had strong runs going before issues took them out of the running for a good finish.

Austin Cindric, Austin Dillon, Chase Briscoe, and Kevin Harvick are below the cut-line and all within 13 points. Harvick is the last of the drivers after his car burst into flames, which ignited conversations about driver safety this week.

The last time the Cup Series went to Kansas Speedway, it was a Toyota show as Kurt Busch took the victory and five Toyota drivers finished in the top-6 spots. It’s reasonable to expect something similar this weekend.

Meanwhile, Briscoe, Elliott, Reddick, and Suarez all finished outside of the top-20 positions. Each of them will look for stronger runs as the playoffs continue to march forward.

If the race at Darlington Raceway is any indication of what will be on display this weekend, it will be a must-watch event on the USA Network.

