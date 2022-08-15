NASCAR may set a big record at Watkins Glen International

Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports

The NASCAR Cup Series might be setting a big record at Watkins Glen International when it comes to the number of nationalities competing in a single Cup Series event.

Plus, what are some of the other major entries at the NASCAR races at Watkins Glen?

Different nationalities rule the NASCAR Cup Series field

The NASCAR Cup Series is set to embark on New York for its second-to-last road course event of the 2022 season and it may also represent a major day in the history of the sport.

As of now, there are seven different nationalities that could be racing in the NASCAR Cup Series race at Watkins Glen International this weekend.

Drivers:

No. 26 Daniel Kvyat (Russia)

No. 27 Loris Hezemans (Netherlands)

No. 77 Mike Rockenfeller (Germany)

No. 78 Kyle Tilley (United Kingdom)

No. 91 Kimi Raikkonen (Finland)

No. 99 Daniel Suarez (Mexico)

Everyone else (America)

The 2013 NASCAR Cup Series race at Watkins Glen appears to be the previous record at six different nationalities, but this weekend is scheduled to represent seven different nationalities.

Outside of the 2013 race, no other road course event at Sonoma or Watkins Glen has achieved seven nationalities. It’s very cool to see the sport grow beyond the American borders.

Team Stange Racing announced back in July that it would make its Cup Series debut at Watkins Glen with Tarso Marques, a Brazillian driver, which would make it eight nationalities in the event.

However, Team Stange also said Marques would compete in the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at the Indianapolis Road Course and that did not happen, so it’s hard to accept what they say.

For the time being, the Cup Series is set for at least seven nationalities, and according to research across road courses during the modern era, this should be a brand new record for the sport.

NASCAR Xfinity Series: Kyle Larson and William Byron set to clash

Kyle Larson is set to drive the No. 88 car for JR Motorsports while William Byron will drive the No. 17 car for Hendrick Motorsports in this weekend’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Watkins Glen International.

JR Motorsports and Hendrick Motorsports will duel with two Hendrick drivers in Larson and Byron. It is the main storyline entering this weekend’s Xfinity Series race at Watkins Glen.

Larson’s last Xfinity Series start was in July at Road America when he finished in second place while Byron’s last start came in July at New Hampshire when he finished in 26th place due to an electrical issue.

The two drivers are bound to put on a show with other road course experts such as A.J. Allmendinger and Ty Gibbs battling alongside them.

However, there are more entries in the events at Watkins Glen that might catch some people’s eyes this weekend.

Other notable NASCAR entries at Watkins Glen

Starting off with the NASCAR Xfinity Series, Sammy Smith is scheduled to drive the No. 18 car for Joe Gibbs Racing. Smith, 18, impressed in his last Xfinity Series start at Michigan International Speedway.

Connor Mosack will pilot the No. 26 car for Sam Hunt Racing in his return to the NASCAR Xfinity Series. Mosack’s last Xfinity Series start came at Portland International Raceway with a 28th place finish.

Stanton Barrett will attempt to make his first Xfinity Series start since 2019 in the No. 47 car for Mike Harmon Racing. Barrett, 49, has 204 Xfinity Series starts in his career.

Kaz Grala will pilot the No. 48 car for Big Machine Racing for a third consecutive week at Watkins Glen. Grala finished in 18th place at Michigan International Speedway earlier this month.

Kris Wright will drive the No. 68 car for Brandonbilt Motorsports after it was announced he would drive nine events for the organization. Saturday will mark Wright’s first Xfinity Series start of the 2022 season.

There are rumors that a driver with a past winner’s provisional may drive the No. 78 car for B.J. McLeod Motorsports. With Wright in the No. 68 car, Brandon Brown could be the driver if the rumors prove to be correct.

Ryan Vargas will be out of the No. 6 car for JD Motorsports this weekend. Gray Gaulding and Ty Dillon have both driven the vehicle but there is no definite confirmation on who the driver will be yet.

Moving on to the NASCAR Cup Series, A.J. Allmendinger will drive the No. 16 car for Kaulig Racing as he usually does on the road courses for the organization.

Stay tuned for more updates on potential entries into this weekend’s races at Watkins Glen International.