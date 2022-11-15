NASCAR: 3 best landing spots for Rajah Caruth next season

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Rajah Caruth has burst onto the NASCAR scene after competing in several Xfinity and Truck Series races during the 2022 season. Now, it only makes logical sense for Caruth to make the jump full-time.

Let’s evaluate the 20-year-old driver’s best landing spots for the 2023 season as teams look to solidify their lineups.

Alpha Prime Racing gives Rajah Caruth a full-time opportunity

Caruth is no stranger to Alpha Prime Racing in the NASCAR Xfinity Series after competing in seven races with them during the 2022 season, including three of the last four events.

The partnership went pretty well as Caruth improved throughout the season with two top-20 finishes and a best finish of 12th place at Martinsville Speedway.

There is much to like about Alpha Prime Racing and Caruth joining forces on a full-time basis. Caruth would only perform better moving forward as the organization could focus on one full-time driver and another full-time car with part-time drivers.

It would also be a good decision if the idea of the NASCAR Truck Series is not as appealing as the Xfinity Series. However, there are really good options for the Truck Series next season, including one team he has already driven for in 2022.

NASCAR: Spire Motorsports hires Rajah Caruth for the Truck Series in 2023

Caruth competed in four NASCAR Truck Series events during the 2022 season with all of them coming in the No. 7 truck for Spire Motorsports.

It started off well with an 11th-place finish at World Wide Technology Raceway; however, Caruth’s best finish over the next three events was 25th place at Richmond Raceway with two crashes to close out the year.

Spire Motorsports ran a part-time schedule in the Truck Series during the 2022 season and saw many elite drivers hold the wheel, such as Chase Elliott, William Byron, and Alex Bowman.

Caruth would represent a good option if the organization wants to make the jump to full-time racing too. The results for the most part do not represent how the 20-year-old performed during the year.

If not Spire Motorsports, there is another team in the Truck Series that would make a ton of sense and represent the best opportunity for Caruth moving forward.

GMS Racing opens a third NASCAR Truck Series entry for Rajah Caruth

GMS Racing will field at least two trucks with Grant Enfinger (No. 23) and Daniel Dye (No. 43) for the 2023 season; however, the organization plans to expand its NASCAR Truck Series program moving forward.

Jack Wood left the organization for Kyle Busch Motorsports so Caruth could slide into the No. 24 truck next year. It would be good for both Caruth and Dye to have Enfinger as their mentor in 2023 and possibly beyond.

The 20-year-old driver’s best opportunity likely appears to be GMS Racing as his former teammate Nick Sanchez will jump to the Truck Series with Rev Racing in the No. 2 truck next year.

GMS Racing equipment should provide Caruth a shot to truly grow competitively. The results may not be there right away, but it would allow his talent to be shown to the NASCAR world with patience.

It appears like Caruth has some pretty good options available as a jump into NASCAR’s top three levels seems like an inevitable move after some of his performances in 2022.