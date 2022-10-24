3 best landing spots for John Hunter Nemechek in NASCAR

John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

John Hunter Nemechek’s career in NASCAR has been one of the greatest stories the sport has seen in many years. After Nemechek managed to climb his way to the top, he decided to move back down the ladder.

Let’s evaluate the 25-year-old’s best landing spots as Kyle Busch Motorsports moves to Chevrolet.

Hattori Racing Enterprises signs John Hunter Nemechek to its vacant seat

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series driver Chase Purdy (61) races during the Clean Harbors 150 presented by Premier Chevy Dealers, Saturday, June 18, 2022, at Knoxville Raceway in Knoxville, Iowa.220618 Nascar Trucks Ia 061 Jpg

Nemechek has run full-time in the NASCAR Truck Series with Kyle Busch Motorsports since the start of the 2021 season with major success. However, the organization will move to Chevrolet and this leaves Nemechek without a ride.

He is a Toyota Racing driver so there will be some sort of plan worked out for him. One of those plans could be remaining in the Truck Series with Hattori Racing Enterprises for the 2023 season.

Hattori Racing Enterprises announced that Chase Purdy would not return to the No. 61 truck next season but that it would be filled. This would represent a great opportunity for the organization if Nemechek were to join the team.

However, Nemechek should move up to the NASCAR Xfinity Series as another year in the Truck Series would feel irrelevant toward the advancement of his career, especially after substituting for Bubba Wallace at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

It’s not the greatest option on the table, but if something were to happen where Toyota cannot find a ride for Nemechek at the higher levels, this would be a great backup option.

John Hunter Nemechek climbs the ladder to Sam Hunt Racing

Mar 12, 2022; Avondale, Arizona, USA; NASCAR Xfinity Series driver John Hunter Nemechek (26) during the United Rentals 200 at Phoenix Raceway. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Nemechek and Sam Hunt Racing have run many races together and that partnership has represented the best for the organization in the NASCAR Xfinity Series ever since its debut.

The 25-year-old driver has secured three top-5 finishes in the No. 26 car which are the only top-5 finishes for the organization. During the 2022 season, Nemechek has two top-5 finishes and three top-10 finishes in eight races.

While the equipment is not to the level of its other Toyota-backed organizations, Sam Hunt Racing would be a brilliant choice if Nemechek is going to have a spot in the Xfinity Series next season.

It would almost surely be enough for a playoff spot and even a win or two; however, it might not be enough to go much further unless having one driver boosts the car’s performance over the season.

Nemechek has Sam Hunt Racing as an option but the best option is one of the most predictable outcomes to his saga of finding a ride with Toyota in 2023.

Joe Gibbs Racing hires John Hunter Nemechek to its Xfinity program

Apr 30, 2022; Dover, Delaware, USA; NASCAR Xfinity Series driver John Hunter Nemechek (18) races during the A-Game 200 at Dover Motor Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

Joe Gibbs Racing is the perfect fit for Nemechek. The organization will see Brandon Jones move to the No. 9 car for JR Motorsports while Ty Gibbs is expected to replace Kyle Busch on the Cup Series side.

This leaves no current full-time drivers for the 2023 season. Nemechek would be a brilliant option as he won Texas Motor Speedway in the No. 54 car last season while almost winning at Richmond Raceway earlier this year.

Sammy Smith will almost surely have a spot with Joe Gibbs Racing in the Xfinity Series and Nemechek would be a good mentor for the young driver. It would also make Nemechek one of the championship favorites.

The equipment is elite as it remains in similar territory as JR Motorsports. This would make the most sense as 23XI Racing is set for the 2023 season with Tyler Reddick and Bubba Wallace. Nemechek was previously linked to the organization.

Toyota Racing will have a plan for Nemechek and no matter where he ends up next year, it will almost certainly be a positive situation for both sides moving forward.