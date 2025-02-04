NFL rumors reveal potential Myles Garrett trade cost from the Cleveland Browns

Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

Cleveland Browns edge rusher Myles Garrett stated late in the regular season that he would revisit his future with the franchise if he believed the franchise wouldn’t make moves to compete for a Super Bowl next season. Following the Pro Bowl, the reigning Defensive Player of the Year publicly requested a trade.

Garrett released a statement on Monday announcing his trade request, immediately receiving support from a large portion of the fan base who understood why he wanted off the team. It also sparked a myriad of NFL rumors about potential suitors for the perennial All-Pro pass rusher.

Myles Garrett contract (Spotrac): $19.722 million cap hit in 2025, $20.374 million cap hit in 2026

The six-time Pro Bowl selection eclipsed 100 career sacks this past season, becoming the fourth-fastest player in NFL history to reach that milestone. Having demonstrated he is one of the best NFL players right now, Cleveland could get a strong haul of draft picks in a deal.

The Athletic’s senior NFL insider Dianna Russini spoke to one general manager who shared his belief that the Browns could probably get a first-round pick plus additional later draft picks in exchange for Clowney. However, the anonymous NFL GM said a deal for three first-round picks isn’t happening.

“Probably a 1+. Can’t wait for the “It will be 3 1s” crowd. Not happening. 1 and a 2. 1 and 2 3s. Throw a player in there.” Anonymous NFL GM on the potential Myles Garrett trade cost (H/T Dianna Russini of The Athletic)

Jeff Howe of The Athletic also conducted a consensus poll of what it might cost a team to swing a trade for Garrett. While noting, however, that the Browns have currently expressed zero interest in moving the All-Pro edge rusher despite his trade request.

Myles Garrett stats (ESPN): 28 QB hits, 22 tackles for loss, 14 sacks, 11.5 stuffs, 3 forced fumbles

Of 10 NFL executives polled, each of them believes that trading Garrett would net Cleveland a first-round pick at a minimum. Most also think that a first-round pick would come with either a mid-round pick or a player added to the deal. Three executives polled said Garrett is worth multiple first-round picks.

“They will get something significant. But the contract will be the key. Will he play on what he has or want a new one immediately? Anonymous NFL executive on the likely return for the Cleveland Browns in a Myles Garrett trade

What complicates the potential return for the Browns is there are two separate costs an acquiring team must pay. First, they have to give up a first-round pick and additional assets to land Garrett. After that, they’ll likely need to sign him to a contract extension. The highest-paid edge rusher (Nick Bosa), currently has a deal worth $34 million per season and Garrett will want more than that to reset the market.

Fortunately for Cleveland, there are several contenders with the cap space to make that happen. The Washington Commanders, Los Angeles Chargers, Green Bay Packers and Detroit Lions all have the financial. flexibility to extend Garrett after trading for him.

While the Browns seem adamant for now about keeping Garrett, that could change in the weeks leading up to the 2025 NFL Draft. Garrett’s trade request instantly made him the most coveted player potentially available this offseason and a trade would have significant ripple effects on the Super Bowl odds next year.

