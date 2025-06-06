MLB rumors: Top insider sheds light on Jacob deGrom, Mike Trout possibly landing on trade block soon

Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

While there has been speculation that future Hall of Famers Jacob deGrom and Mike Trout could be available before next month’s MLB trade deadline, one insider believes the chances are extremely low.

Heading into the weekend, both the Texas Rangers and Los Angeles Angels are 5.5 games back in the American League West and several games under .500. It isn’t a shocking position for LA to be in at this point in the season. However, there were higher expectations for a Rangers team just two years removed from a World Series win.

Also Read: Who gets the No. 1 spot in our latest MLB power rankings?

Jacob deGrom contract: Two years, and $75 million left on deal

That is why there has been early speculation that if things stay the same by mid-July, they could end up being sellers before the trade deadline. One player that has seen his name tossed into trade chatter is two-time Cy Young Award winner Jacob deGrom. Especially since he looks like his old self with numbers that have him second on the staff in strikeouts and ERA, and tied for the most wins at five.

However, New York Post MLB insider Jon Heyman claimed this week that a trade would be “Hard to see with two guaranteed years left,” on the four-time All-Star’s contract. He gave a trade a 2% chance of happening. DeGrom will make $38 and $37 million in his age 38 and 39 seasons.

Mike Trout is likely to stay in Los Angeles the rest of this season

Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

The Angels seem headed to a 10th straight losing season. So that is why it should come as no surprise that Mike Trout’s name has or will pop up in trade speculation. MLB analysts and fans have long wondered when the three-time MVP will finally ask out.

However, just like deGrom, Heyman believes there is almost a zero percent chance the Angels legend is moved to a contending team this summer. “Rival GM: ‘He’s never wanted to go before, so why now?'” Heyman wrote.

Mike Trout contract: 5 years and $185 million left on deal

Trout has five years and $185 million left on his contract. His batting average is only slightly better than the career-worst .220 he posted in 2024. However, he has solid power numbers with 10 homers and 23 RBIs. Unfortunately, he has only played in 35 games this season despite playing a DH more this year.