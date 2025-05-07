MLB Pitcher Power Rankings Week 2: Hunter Greene Maintains Top Spot as New Faces Emerge

Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

Cincinnati Reds ace Hunter Greene continues to lead Sportsnaut’s MLB Pitcher Power Rankings as several newcomers make the list. Here’s how Week 2’s rankings shape up.

**All stats as of Wednesday, May 7**

1. Hunter Greene (Last week: 1)

Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

Greene has been dominant to start the season. The Reds ace ranks second in WHIP (0.820), tied for third in batting average allowed (.174), and eighth in strikeouts (55), with a 1.6 bWAR.

2. Yoshinobu Yamamoto (Last week: 6)

Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Hitters have struggled to score against Yoshinobu Yamamoto through seven starts. The Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher leads MLB in ERA (0.90), ranks second in batting average allowed (.171), and is tied for seventh in WHIP (0.925).

3. Max Fried (Last week: Not ranked)

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Max Fried has been sensational, anchoring the New York Yankees’ rotation with Gerrit Cole out for the season. The lefty leads the American League in ERA at 1.01 and ranks ninth in baseball with a 0.940 WHIP.

4. Nathan Eovaldi (Last week: Not ranked)

Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Nathan Eovaldi is building a Cy Young-caliber campaign. The Texas Rangers righty leads baseball in WHIP (0.801), ranks ninth in ERA (2.03) and strikeouts (53), while posting the lowest walks per nine (0.740).

5. Hunter Brown

Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images

Hunter Brown is having a breakout season for the Houston Astros. Through seven starts, the 26-year-old righty leads baseball in FIP (1.80), with a 1.67 ERA, 236 ERA+, and 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings.

6. Bryan Woo (Last week: Not ranked)

Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

With Logan Gilbert and George Kirby sidelined, Bryan Woo has emerged as the top pitcher for the first-place Seattle Mariners. Woo ranks third in baseball in WHIP (0.835), with a 2.58 ERA and 141 ERA+.

7. Zack Wheeler (Last week: Not ranked)

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Despite allowing a home run in each of his first eight starts, Philadelphia Phillies ace Zack Wheeler continues to dominate hitters. He leads the National League with 7.33 whiffs per walk and ranks second in MLB with 66 strikeouts, alongside a 0.941 WHIP.

8. Paul Skenes (Last week: 4)

Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

Is Paul Skenes in a mini-slump? The Pittsburgh Pirates hurler has walked eight batters across his last two starts, including surrendering three home runs to the Chicago Cubs. Still, he maintains a 2.77 ERA, 152 ERA+, 3.02 FIP and a 0.945 WHIP through eight starts.

9. Garrett Crochet (Last week: 7)

Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

Garrett Crochet has become the ace the Boston Red Sox needed. The southpaw is tied for fifth in baseball in strikeouts (56) and tied for sixth in batting average allowed (.183).

10. Tarik Skubal (Last week: Not ranked)

Credit: Jason Parkhurst-Imagn Images

After a rough start to the season, reigning AL Cy Young winner Tarik Skubal is finding his form. The Detroit Tigers ace has posted a 2.21 ERA, 178 ERA+, 2.44 FIP, 10.6 strikeouts per nine and a 1.5 bWAR.

**Pitchers who fell out: Cole Ragans, Logan Gilbert, Chris Bassitt, Tyler Mahle, Shane Baz and Jesus Luzardo**