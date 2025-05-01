Thoughts and Prayers Go Out After Fan Falls From Over 20 Feet From Bleachers at Pirates Game

Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

A Pittsburgh Pirates fan fell 21 feet from the stands onto the warning track at PNC Park during a Wednesday game against the Chicago Cubs.

The incident occurred in the seventh inning in right field, near the Clemente Wall honoring Hall of Famer Roberto Clemente. The fan appeared to be cheering Pirates star Andrew McCutchen’s two-run double.

He flipped over the guardrail, landed on his back, and was immediately attended to by medical personnel from both teams and PNC Park staff.

The fan was transported to Allegheny General Hospital.

Video of the incident surfaced on social media. We warn you, some viewers might not be comfortable watching what unfolded.

(WARNING – Traumatizing Incident)

A fan fell from the Clemente Wall bleachers at PNC Park during the game between the Cubs and Pirates, happening in the seventh inning. 😯



The game was paused for 10 minutes as medical staff came in to help the fan, who was eventually removed on a cart and taken to a hospital. pic.twitter.com/1sCfruEG6R — Key To The City 🔑 (@K3yToTheCity) May 1, 2025

The game between the Pirates and the Cubs was paused for about 10 minutes as players, visibly shaken, took a knee and prayed.

“Tonight, during the seventh inning of the game at PNC Park, an adult male fell from the right field bleachers onto the field of play,” a statement from the Pirates reads.

“Pittsburgh EMS, as well as the Pirates and Cubs training teams and other PNC Park personnel, reacted and responded immediately and administered care. He was transported to Allegheny General Hospital. No further information is available at this time.”

“Our thoughts and prayers are with him and his family,” the statement concludes.

Updated reporting indicates the fan is in critical condition, with some outlets revealing he sustained a skull fracture.

Sources tells me the victim, a man in his twenties, is in critical condition with a skull fracture. @KDKA — Jennifer Borrasso (@JenBorrasso) May 1, 2025

RELATED: Cleveland Guardians Fan in Some Trouble After Red Sox All-Star Jarren Duran Confronts Him Over Heckling

Incident is Under Investigation

Pittsburgh Public Safety confirmed the fan’s critical condition, and the Pittsburgh Police Violent Crimes Unit is investigating.

“Pittsburgh Police VCU detectives are investigating after a male fell ~20 feet from the bleachers at PNC Park onto the field of play during the @Pirates game,” officials said.

“Pittsburgh EMS field medics treated him on scene until he could be transported to the hospital in critical condition.”

Andrew McCutchen posted on X, sharing his distress and prayers for the fan’s recovery.

Truly hate what happened tonight. Cant help but think about that guy, his family and friends. I pray tonight for him. Let us think about his loved ones and hug our families a little tighter tonight. I hope he pulls thru. May God Bless you all. Good night 🙏🏾 — Andrew McCutchen (@TheCUTCH22) May 1, 2025

The Pirates would go on to win the game, but both teams remained focused on the fan’s well-being.

In 2015, Atlanta Braves season ticket holder Gregory K. Murrey fell from the upper deck at Turner Field after flipping over the guard rail. Four years earlier, firefighter Shannon Stone fell about 20 feet at the Texas Rangers’ former stadium while reaching for a foul ball during a game with his young son.