Cleveland Guardians Fan in Some Trouble After Red Sox All-Star Jarren Duran Confronts Him Over Heckling

A Cleveland Guardians fan ran his mouth during a recent game against the Boston Red Sox, and it may have gotten him in some serious trouble.

The fan reportedly said something to left fielder Jarren Duran that “crossed the line” during the game.

Duran had to be held back by teammates, umpires, and coaches as he confronted the Guardians fanatic over the comments.

What was so bad that it caused such a commotion?

According to NESN Broadcast Analyst Will Middlebrooks, the fan referenced suicide.

“Absolutely unacceptable behavior from the fan. Told him he should have killed himself when he had the chance,” Middlebrooks wrote on X. “Disgusting.”

Jarren Duran was held back during a confrontation with a fan in Cleveland

pic.twitter.com/PrFGxy23nJ

Cleveland Guardians, MLB Investigating Jarren Duran Fan Incident

Jarren Duran, who was the All-Star game MVP last season, revealed in a Netflix docuseries, “The Clubhouse: A Year With the Red Sox,” that he attempted suicide during the 2022 season.

Duran had been fighting intense depression stemming from on-field struggles and fan criticism.

His courageous disclosure, detailed in the episode “Still Alive,” highlighted his mental health journey and subsequent rise to becoming an All-Star. And it earned praise from team officials for inspiring others to seek help.

The fan in question, seemingly realizing he had gone too far due to other fans’ reactions around him, made a getaway, reportedly leaving the stadium almost immediately.

But the fans were able to identify him, and Cleveland issued a statement indicating that he’s in some trouble.

“We recognize the gravity of the behavior at issue here and take very seriously conduct of this nature, the Guardians’ statement reads. “We apologize to the Red Sox organization, the player involved, fans in the area and are addressing the situation.”

“We have identified the fan in question and will work with Major League Baseball regarding next steps.”

It seems likely that a ban from Progressive Field will be in order.

Duran and Fan Troubles

Jarren Duran, just last season, was suspended for two games without pay after directing a homophobic slur at a heckling fan during a game against the Houston Astros.

The incident was caught on a live microphone during an NESN broadcast.

Duran issued a public apology, expressing regret for offending fans and the LGBTQ community, and committed to educating himself to grow from the incident.

“During tonight’s game, I used a truly horrific word when responding to a fan. I feel awful knowing how many people I offended and disappointed,” Duran said. “I apologize to the entire Red Sox organization, but more importantly to the entire LGBTQ community.”

“Our young fans are supposed to be able to look up to me as a role model, but tonight I fell far short of that responsibility,” he added. “I will use this opportunity to educate myself and my teammates and to grow as a person.”

The Red Sox organization echoed his apology, emphasizing their commitment to inclusivity and ongoing education for players and staff.