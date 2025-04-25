$7M Stunner: Kobe’s 1996 Lakers Debut Jersey Breaks the Bank

Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

A game-worn Kobe Bryant Los Angeles Lakers jersey from his NBA debut sold for a record-breaking $7 million at a Sotheby’s auction.

Bryant’s Lakers jersey is from his regular-season debut on November 3, 1996, when he was the youngest player to appear in an NBA game. Bryant only played six minutes, missing his lone shot, grabbing a rebound, and getting a blocked shot.

The $7 million marks a new record for Bryant-related memorabilia. It was previously sold for just $115,242 at an auction in 2012.

The jersey’s significance was amplified by its historical context: it represented the start of Bryant’s 20-year career with the Lakers.

This sale underscores the growing market for sports memorabilia, particularly items tied to sports legends like Bryant.

Where Does the Kobe Bryant Jersey Rank?

Only three other game-worn sports jerseys have sold for more than Kobe Bryant’s $7 million treasure.

Diego Maradona’s “Hand of God” Argentina jersey from the 1986 FIFA World Cup sold for $9.3 million. Michael Jordan’s “Last Dance” jersey recently went for $10.1 million.

Jordan’s autographed Chicago Bulls jersey is from his NBA preseason debut on October 5, 1984, where he scored 18 points in 29 minutes.

The pièce de résistance however is the Babe Ruth “called shot” jersey, which sold for a whopping $24 million just last year.

Bryant’s jersey was authenticated through photo-matching, confirming its historical significance as a rare piece from the start of one of the most legendary careers in NBA history.

Sotheby's sold Kobe Bryant's first game-worn NBA jersey for $7 million at auction. It is the 2nd highest price ever for an NBA game-worn jersey after the $10.1 million paid for Michael Jordan's 1998 NBA Finals one. pic.twitter.com/b6qIwOvsEP — Kurt Badenhausen (@kbadenhausen) April 24, 2025

The Mamba’s Legacy

Kobe Bryant, an NBA legend with the Los Angeles Lakers, won five championships and earned two Finals MVP awards across his 20-year career.

That career was marked by a relentless work ethic known as the “Mamba Mentality.”

He secured one regular-season MVP award, 18 All-Star selections, and ranks fourth on the NBA’s all-time scoring list with 33,643 points. That point total is highlighted by an 81-point game in 2006, the second-highest single-game total ever.

Beyond basketball, Bryant’s influence grew through his Oscar-winning short film Dear Basketball and his advocacy for women’s sports, leaving a lasting legacy until his tragic death in a helicopter crash in 2020.