Packers Legend Clay Matthews Wrecks Chicago Bears Fans with Epic ‘Message’ from the President

Green Bay Packers legend Clay Matthews trolled Chicago Bears fans by reading a fake message from President Donald Trump at the 2025 NFL Draft.

Matthews, a six-time Pro Bowler and beloved figure among Packers fans, took the opportunity to troll the rival Bears fanbase Thursday night.

He began by reading a fictitious message he humorously claimed was from President Trump. Which had to have frazzled the nerves of the NFL brass.

“I just got off the phone with the President … Donald Trump,” Matthews said as NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell stood off to his left. “He asked me to pass a message along to all 32 NFL franchises.”

The crowd cheered upon hearing the President’s name.

The ‘Message’ from President Trump

Clay Matthews began to unfold a piece of paper containing the ‘message’ from the President.

“So, let me tell you what it reads here, alright?” he said.

“It says, ‘My fellow Americans … the Bears still suck!”

Man, the way he sold those last four words, like a WWE superstar cutting a promo, is what truly made the entire bit.

I’m Sorry, Bears fans. No matter how you slice it, that’s some pretty epic trolling on Clay’s part.

Clay Matthews – Shades of David Akers

Clay Matthews’ stunt was reminiscent of one by former Philadelphia Eagles kicker David Akers during the 2018 NFL Draft.

Akers trolled Dallas Cowboys fans during the draft by boasting about the Eagles’ recent Super Bowl win and mocking the Cowboys’ long championship drought.

“Hey Dallas, the last time you were in the Super Bowl, these draft picks weren’t born!” Akers said, before announcing the Eagles’ selection of tight end Dallas Goedert with the 49th pick.

David Akers during the 2018 draft was legendary pic.twitter.com/b2GeZ7Z6xk — SPORTSRADIO 94WIP (@SportsRadioWIP) April 24, 2025

Akers’ effort was a little braver, since he walked right into AT&T Stadium, home of the Dallas Cowboys, to deliver his trolling.

Matthews’ message from the President was at Lambeau Field and received a tremendous favorable reaction.

Still, well done, Clay.

The Bears were 5-12 last season and have a combined record of 37-65 since Matthews last played in the NFL.

Matthews, a linebacker drafted 26th overall by the Packers in 2009, had an 11-year NFL career, earning six Pro Bowl selections and a Super Bowl XLV ring.