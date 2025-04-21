Phillies Pitcher Matt Strahm Leans Into the Nicholas Cage Memes With This Custom Declaration of Independence Glove

Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Matt Strahm can never be accused of not having a sense of humor. The All-Star reliever heard all the Nicholas Cage comparisons … and leaned into them head-on.

Fans noticed Strahm’s striking resemblance to Cage from his role as Cameron Poe in the movie Con Air.

Feel free to make your own judgment on the matter.

Tell me Matt Strahm doesn't look a bit like Nicholas Cage from the movie ConAir?🤔 pic.twitter.com/dSXja5MdZL — Y, LAT/ATC (@ypomps13) April 17, 2025

In a hilarious move, Strahm played up being Cage’s doppelganger and took a good-natured shot at himself by referencing the actor’s role in the movie National Treasure.

Matt Strahm’s Declaration of Independence Glove

Matt Strahm showed off a new glove to Athletic Reporter Matt Gelb. The back of the glove has the Declaration of Independence inscribed.

“I stole it, then made a glove out of it,” Strahm reportedly said.

“I stole it, then made a glove out of it,” Matt Strahm said. pic.twitter.com/loq4j4N24i — Matt Gelb (@MattGelb) April 16, 2025

Get it? He stole the Declaration of Independence?

If you don’t know the plot of the movie National Treasure, Cage’s character, Benjamin Franklin Gates, steals the Declaration of Independence because he believes it contains a hidden map on its back that leads to a vast treasure.

Gates actually steals it before the bad guy does because the villain is willing to destroy the document to get to the treasure.

To protect the historic artifact and uncover the treasure’s clues himself, Gates orchestrates a heist from the National Archives, believing it’s the only way to safeguard the Declaration and pursue his family’s legacy.

RELATED: Brycestradamus? Philadelphia Phillies’ Bryce Harper predicted he’d go on heater

Cubs Pitcher Luke Little Forced to Change Gloves Due to American Flag Patch

Matt Strahm’s glove is assuredly just a glove he practices with or simply owns as memorabilia. The league isn’t going to allow something like that on the field.

Last season, Chicago Cubs pitcher Luke Little was forced to change his glove during a game against the Houston Astros because it featured an American flag patch.

Umpires deemed the glove a violation of MLB rules prohibiting certain colors and symbols on equipment. While some considered the move an overreach, the league clarified that the rule aims to maintain uniformity and avoid distractions.

One could easily see that the white on the Declaration of Independence would be distracting during a game.

Still, it’s a pretty epic move on his part.

Matt Strahm delivered an outstanding season in 2024, posting a 1.87 ERA, 0.75 WHIP, and 79 strikeouts over 62.2 innings in 66 appearances, with a remarkable 24.2-inning scoreless streak.

He seems to be on track for a solid season again in 2025, having posted a 1.74 ERA, 0.97 WHIP, and 13 strikeouts over 10.1 innings.