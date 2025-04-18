Jazz Chisholm Responds After Breaking MLB Rules: ‘I Don’t Care’

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

New York Yankees infielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. was ejected from a game against the Tampa Bay Rays Thursday night, after arguing a called third strike by umpire John Bacon in the seventh inning.

To be fair, Chisholm had a right to gripe about the call.

Rays reliever Mason Montgomery delivered a four-seam fastball on a 3-2 count in the top of the inning. The pitch was clearly low.

The problem being that Chisholm, rather than challenging the call, argued with Bacon instead. Even after Manager Aaron Boone intervened, the hot-headed Yankees star kept making comments.

Bacon eventually gave him the heave.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. has been ejected for arguing balls and strikes pic.twitter.com/eQcGyu2qqW — Yankees Videos (@snyyankees) April 18, 2025

Jazz Chisholm in Hot Water for Actions After His Ejection

Now, it’s one thing to get caught up in the heat of the moment. But Jazz Chisholm continued his beef with the umpire well after the ejection.

He posted a since-deleted message on X, stating, “Not even f—ing close!!!!!” minutes later.

This post violated Major League Baseball’s social media policy, which prohibits players from using electronic devices during games and posting content that questions an umpire’s impartiality.

He broke two separate aspects of the policy. When confronted with the reality that MLB may investigate his rule-breaking actions, Chisholm was defiant.

“I don’t care. I did what I did. I can live up to my responsibilities,” he said. “It doesn’t matter to me.”

A league source said MLB is looking into the mid-game, post-ejection tweet Jazz Chisholm Jr. sent from the #Yankees’ clubhouse, an apparent policy violation.



"I don't care," Chisholm said of the league's interest, though he's since deleted the post. https://t.co/5numncAxld — Gary Phillips (@GaryHPhillips) April 18, 2025

RELATED: MLB Power Rankings Week 4: San Diego Padres Surge To Top Spot As Philadelphia Phillies Tumble

Has to be Better

You know who might care, Jazz? Your teammates. The Yankees have finally put together a decent string of wins, albeit against a pair of sub .500 teams. But they’d probably like to keep that momentum going.

Chisholm eventually acknowledged he had to be better.

“I lost my emotions, I lost my cool. At the same time, I still got to be able to stay out there and play defense for my team. That’s why I’m here,” he said. “I got to be better in that aspect of helping my team.”

Last month, the Yankees infielder said the “unwritten rules” of baseball “are white” and that he always broke those rules.

It’s unlcear if the written rules are the same in his mind.

The incident marked Chisholm’s fifth career ejection and his first with the Yankees. His team still secured a 6-3 victory.