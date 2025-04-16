MLB Power Rankings Week 4: San Diego Padres Surge To Top Spot As Philadelphia Phillies Tumble

Credit: David Frerker-Imagn Images

The Philadelphia Phillies have taken a tumble, making way for a new team to sit atop Sportsnaut’s MLB Power Rankings. Here’s the latest breakdown.

1. San Diego Padres (Last week: 4)

The San Diego Padres have swept three series this season and boast a plus-35 run differential heading into Wednesday’s game against the Chicago Cubs.

“The Padres may be the story of baseball so far, and the reason hasn’t been all those superstars in their lineup: It has been their pitching,” writes MLB.com’s Will Leitch. “They lead the Majors with six shutouts so far, with the most recent one coming after Michael King’s complete game on Sunday capping a shutout sweep of the Rockies.”

2. Chicago Cubs (Last week: 8)

Outfielder Kyle Tucker is playing like an MVP this first month of the season, smashing five home runs, eight doubles, a 1.027 OPS, and 195 OPS+. However, the Chicago Cubs have suffered a major loss.

“The Justin Steele loss is huge, but the Cubs have now won series over the Padres, Dodgers and Rangers and have the best run differential in baseball,” writes CBS Sports’ Matt Snyder.

3. New York Mets (Last week: 7)

Just as everyone expected, the New York Mets rotation leads the league with a 2.57 ERA, though their bats haven’t yet come to life.

“The Mets have their share of voids in the lineup,” writes The Athletic’s Tim Britton. “Mark Vientos is off to a slow start, until Sunday; the team’s two center fielders each preferred that their OPS+ be expressed in absolute value, and they’ve gotten nothing from second base.”

4. San Franciso Giants (Last week: 6)

Jung Hoo Lee and Wilmer Flores are carrying the San Francisco Giants’ offense, while Willy Adames homered for the first time this season earlier this week.

“Can they get by with a two-man offense of Jung-Hoo Lee and Wilmer Flores? Working so far,” writes USA Today’s Gabe Lacques.

5. Los Angeles Dodgers (Last week: 2)

The Los Angeles Dodgers lost three consecutive series before securing back-to-back wins over the Colorado Rockies this week.

“Lost in the nightmare of what was the Dodgers’ 16-0 loss to the Cubs on Saturday was Roki Sasaki making the longest start of his MLB career so far, going five innings and giving up just one run,” writes Leitch. “The ugliness came after he left, with Ben Casparius, Luis García and, uh, infielder Miguel Rojas giving up 15 runs in four innings.”

6. Philadelphia Phillies (Last week: 1)

The Philadelphia Phillies offense disappeared during their 2-4 road trip against the Atlanta Braves and St. Louis Cardinals, with Alec Bohm embodying these struggles.

“In early 2024, Bohm’s breakout as another potent right-handed bat in the middle of the order distinguished the Phillies from their recent contenders,” writes Britton. “He made the All-Star team, a remarkable about-face from his infamous ‘I hate this f—ing place’ moment in 2022. Things have turned again in a negative direction. Bohm sputtered in the second half, was benched for a game in the Division Series loss to the Mets and the subject of constant trade fodder all winter. Now he’s off to a woeful start, and the Phillies are searching for ways to play Edmundo Sosa more.

7. New York Yankees (Last week: 3)

Who needs Juan Soto when New York Yankees designated hitter Ben Rice has a 1.003 OPS and five home runs in 16 games? The same can’t be said for Cody Bellinger, though.

“How long until Cody Bellinger gets booed?” questions Snyder. “He’s hitting .196/.245/.304 at a time when Aaron Judge could stand to use some more help in the middle of the order (it should be noted that Paul Goldschmidt is doing his part).”

8. Detroit Tigers (Last week: 11)

The Detroit Tigers are reaping the rewards of Spencer Torkelson’s development, showing why the franchise drafted him No. 1 overall in 2020.

“Spencer Torkelson continues to be a late-blooming No. 1 pick, as he has a 1.082 OPS and picked up his fifth homer on Sunday,” writes Bleacher Report’s Zachary Rymer.

9. Arizona Diamondbacks (Last week: 10)

Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Corbin Carroll is showcasing his elite talent, leading the league with 1.6 bWAR, six home runs, a 1.158 OPS, and 222 OPS+.

“The Diamondbacks keep stalling out when they threaten to get hot, but that eventuality is still worth waiting on,” notes Rymer. “They remain especially dangerous on offense, particularly when Corbin Carroll is in the middle of the action.”

10. Texas Rangers (Last week: 5)

The Texas Rangers have gone 2-5 in their last seven games and carry a minus-15 run differential. Despite this slump, they remain atop the American League West.

“That 8-2 start just got mostly washed away,” writes Snyder. “That’s how cruel baseball can be here in the early weeks.”

11. Toronto Blue Jays (Last week: 17)

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit his first homer of 2025 against the Braves on Wednesday as the Toronto Blue Jays demonstrate that last year’s basement finish in the AL East was an anomaly.

12. Cleveland Guardians (Last week: 18)

The Cleveland Guardians are 7-3 in their last 10 games heading into Wednesday’s contest against the Baltimore Orioles.

13. Los Angeles Angels (Last week: 14)

Los Angeles Angels second baseman Kyren Paris has become one of baseball’s best stories, slashing .313/.427/.600 in 20 games with five home runs, eight doubles, 19 runs scored, 16 walks, and a 1.1 bWAR.

14. Boston Red Sox (Last week: 9)

Red Sox ace Garrett Crochet carried a no-hitter into the seventh inning against his former team, the Chicago White Sox, on Sunday as Boston avoided a sweep. The next day, the Red Sox were routed by the Tampa Bay Rays 16-1.

15. Milwaukee Brewers (Last week: 13)

Jackson Chourio leads the Milwaukee Brewers with five home runs and an .803 OPS, but has struck out 22 times while drawing just one walk.

16. Cincinnati Reds (Last week: 21)

The Cincinnati Reds feature one of the National League’s best rotations this season. Hunter Greene, Nick Lodolo and Brady Singer have combined for seven quality starts, with Greene emerging as an early Cy Young contender (31 strikeouts, 0.98 ERA, 0.58 WHIP, and 1.5 WAR).

17. Seattle Mariners (Last week: 25)

The much-maligned Jorge Polanco contract is paying dividends for the Seattle Mariners, as he posts a 1.007 OPS with three home runs and 12 RBI in 11 games.

18. Houston Astros (Last week: 15)

The Houston Astros have the best run differential in the AL West — at minus-four. Slugger Yordan Alvarez has yet to get going with just two home runs and a .695 OPS in 17 games.

19. Kansas City Royals (Last week: 16)

Bobby Witt Jr. needs offensive support as the Kansas City Royals are tied for the third-lowest runs scored in MLB at 55 as of Wednesday.

20. Baltimore Orioles (Last week: 12)

The Baltimore Orioles have yet to win a series this season, raising questions about whether ownership and the front office will waste a year of Gunnar Henderson and Adley Rutschman by failing to improve their starting rotation.

21. Atlanta Braves (Last week: 20)

Good news for the Atlanta Braves: Spencer Strider returned to the mound Wednesday for the first time in over a year, going five innings and allowing two runs against the Blue Jays. Bad news: the Braves were shut out and fell to 5-13 on the season.

22. Tampa Bay Rays (Last week: 19)

Third baseman Junior Caminero has posted an .835 OPS with four home runs in 16 games as the Tampa Bay Rays position him as their future cornerstone.

23. St. Louis Cardinals (Last week: 22)

The St. Louis Cardinals have thrived at home with an 8-4 record but have managed just one road win in six attempts.

24. Athletics (Last week: 24)

The move to first base has revitalized Tyler Soderstrom, as the Athletics slugger leads the league with eight home runs this season.

25. Washington Nationals (Last week: 27)

James Wood is developing into a potential superstar for the Washington Nationals, with six home runs, three doubles, a .946 OPS and 171 OPS+ in 17 games.

26. Minnesota Twins (Last week: 24)

Last year’s Minnesota Twins collapse has continued into 2025 as their pitching staff has surrendered the fourth-most runs in the American League with 79.

27. Miami Marlins (Last week: 26)

The Matt Mervis trade is yielding positive results for the Miami Marlins, with the young first baseman recording five home runs and a 1.009 OPS in 12 games.

28. Pittsburgh Pirates (Last week: 28)

Pittsburgh Pirates ace Paul Skenes remains a bright spot with 26 strikeouts in 24 1/3 innings and has yet to surrender a home run.

29. Chicago White Sox (Last week: 30)

Luis Robert Jr.’s trade value is tanking right along with the Chicago White Sox. He has one home run, a .481 OPS and 43 OPS+.

30. Colorado Rockies (Last week: 29)

The Colorado Rockies could challenge the modern-day loss record of 121 set by the White Sox last year. As of Wednesday, they hold a 3-14 record with a staggering minus-50 run differential.