Wildfire Heroes Take Center Stage at Rams’ 2025 Draft

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Los Angeles Rams are taking their 2025 NFL Draft operations to the Los Angeles Fire Department’s (LAFD) Air Operations base in Van Nuys.

The move is a heartfelt tribute to Southern California’s first responders who battled the devastating January wildfires that claimed 29 lives and scorched nearly 60,000 acres.

The Rams, led by General Manager Les Snead and Head Coach Sean McVay, will transform a room at the LAFD facility into their draft headquarters. An adjacent hangar will serve as a hub for coaches, scouts, and the media.

“Drafting from LAFD Air Operations is a powerful reminder of what it means to represent Los Angeles,” Rams president Kevin Demoff explained. “Since the wildfires devastated our region in January, we have looked to bring LA together to help with the recovery efforts, raise the spirits of those impacted and shine a light on our first responders.”

“We are humbled to partner with LAFD during one of the NFL’s biggest moments to express gratitude for those who risk their lives daily to protect our city.”

A video posted to the Rams’ social media account goes hard for the real heroes in the community.

Touching down at this year's home base. @Zillow Draft HQ coming soon… 🚁 pic.twitter.com/5l1VihBFTf — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) April 17, 2025

Los Angeles Rams Honor the True Heroes

The Los Angeles Rams are directing attention to the true heroes in their city and putting their money where their mouth is to help the LAFD.

Beyond the draft, the Rams are partnering with Zillow to renovate the station’s recreation room, adding recliners and comforts for firefighters during their grueling 24-hour shifts.

On Day 2, about 150 first responders will join Rams executives for a special “chalk talk” to celebrate their heroism.

“Hosting the NFL draft at LAFD Air Operations highlights the critical role our Air Operations division plays in protecting Los Angeles, especially during wildfire season,” interim fire chief Ronnie Villanueva said, according to Fox News.

“The Rams’ generosity — renovating our station and recognizing our firefighters — demonstrates a deep commitment to the city we all serve.”

The LAFD base will remain fully operational during this time—the NFL Draft runs from April 24th to 26th —ensuring no disruption to its critical services.

For the first time in NFL history, a team will take their draft operations to a fire station when the Los Angeles Rams draft from Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) Air Operations.



The Rams and LAFD will convert a room within LAFD Air Operations to serve as GM Les Snead and HC… — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 18, 2025

RELATED: How To Watch Los Angeles Rams Games Live

The Rams Work to Help Those in Need

The wildfires hit close to home for the Los Angeles Rams, with their Woodland Hills training complex near the Kenneth Fire, and some players evacuating as a precaution.

The team has donated nearly $2 million to fire relief, hosted community events, and sold co-branded LAFD merchandise to support the LAFD Foundation and American Red Cross.

The Rams also joined other LA sports teams in collaborating with the popular apparel brand Fanatics to create special edition “LA Strong” t-shirts designed to raise funds for those affected by the fires.

Draft headquarters for the team will be vastly different from last year, when they moved into a “Draft House” – a 9,150 square foot palatial enclave they turned into their own personal war room.

Los Angeles has the 26th pick in this year’s draft.