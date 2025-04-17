Bill Belichick’s Celebrates His Birthday With 24-Year-Old ‘Twin Flame’ Girlfriend

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Jordon Hudson celebrated her boyfriend Bill Belichick’s 73rd birthday with a heartfelt Instagram post, calling the UNC football coach her “twin flame.”

The post included photos of the couple at a party, posing near a cake with a topper that, rather than indicating Belichick’s age, instead read “Who gives a s—?”

Indeed, age is not a concern when it comes to the six-time Super Bowl champion (as head coach, eight championships overall) and his former cheerleader flame.

In the images, Hudson wore a striking green dress, while Belichick was dressed in a suit. Both appeared pretty happy as they shared cocktails and cake.

‘The Hoodie’ even fed Hudson cake in a scene that is often played out at weddings. Could nuptials be far behind for this football power couple?

Bill Belichick's girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, wishes him a happy birthday on Instagram 🥳



(via Jordon/IG) pic.twitter.com/ehr6VvtkSk — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) April 16, 2025

Bill Belichick’s Girlfriend Share Tender Moment

Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson met on a 2021 flight to Boston, and have been publicly linked since 2024.

The three-time NFL Coach of the Year famously signed her “Deductive Logic” textbook from school the first time they met. He even casually listed every Lombardi Trophy he ever won with the Patriots: “36, 38, 39, 49, 51, and 53.”

Why? Because he’s clearly a player. It’s easy to have game when you’re one of only two people alive on the planet who can lay claim to six Lombardi trophies.

Bill Belichick and Hudson have faced scrutiny over their age difference, which they address with humor and defiance on social media.

Reports suggest they have discussed marriage. The birthday celebration helps highlight their strong bond despite public criticism.

Ready for this one?



Per Source: Bill Belichick’s girlfriend Jordon Hudson signs her emails “COO of Belichick productions”.



She helped Bill navigate his coaching opportunities and is a “major reason” that he choose UNC.



Per the source – hard knocks fell through because of… pic.twitter.com/XtEUvDUrlL — Savage (@SavageSports_) April 14, 2025

Hudson to Compete for Miss Maine USA

Bill Belichick’s girlfriend is set to compete in the 2025 Miss Maine USA pageant, aiming to win the crown after being the first runner-up in 2024.

Hudson will face Isabelle St. Cyr, the pageant’s first transgender woman contestant, in a competition scheduled for early May.

Hudson, representing Hancock, Maine, plans to use her platform to advocate for Maine’s fishing community.

The Miss Universe Organization, which oversees the pageant, has allowed transgender women to compete since 2012.

Bill Belichick’s girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, stuns at Miss USA event and drops pageant hint https://t.co/eUFpDRrBHY pic.twitter.com/9GjbEB21av — New York Post (@nypost) January 28, 2025

Hudson hinted at competing when she posted images from a North Carolina basketball game earlier this year, “Future Miss Maine USA,” including a pair of fingers-crossed emojis.