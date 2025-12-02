Tarik Skubal might be the biggest story of the 2025 MLB offseason as the Detroit Tigers only have one more year of team control. Skubal won his second AL Cy Young award in November, showing no signs of slowing down. However, what is the latest on Skubal’s future with the Tigers?

According to ESPN’s Jeff Passan, Detroit trading Skubal is becoming “exceedingly unlikely” with the winter meetings coming soon. The Tigers would be foolish to pass up on an overwhelming trade package for Skubal, but as of now, nothing has reached that level.

Unless the 29-year-old superstar has an injury, he is poised to earn the largest contract for a starting pitcher in MLB history next offseason. Therefore, the Tigers would need a massive package to even consider moving Skubal in the next few months.

As of now, Detroit seems set on maximizing its postseason window with Skubal as its ace pitcher, but time is starting to run out. The Tigers need to address several needs to reach the next level in MLB contention, and Skuabl is needed to make an all-out push in 2026.

