On Sunday, the New York Mets pulled off one of the first notable trades of the offseason, sending 10-year veteran Brandon Nimmo to the Texas Rangers for three-time All-Star Marcus Semien. Nimmo’s name had been linked to trade rumors in recent days, so the move was not a complete surprise. In the deal, New York addressed a top offseason priority by upgrading their defense with a 2025 Gold Glover.

However, the wheeling and dealing is far from over, and the Mets are likely to make more trades to slash some payroll and possibly get a top-of-the-rotation starter for 2025. With that in mind, let’s look at four players who could be next to get shipped out of Queens.

Kodai Senga

Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images

Along with the recent reports about Nimmo, pitcher Kodai Senga is reportedly being dangled in trade discussions. When he is healthy, he has shown he can be an All-Star-level talent. However, staying healthy has been difficult for him over the last two seasons. The Mets would probably prefer to move Sean Manaea. However, Senga’s contract and MLB resume make him a more attractive trade asset.

Furthermore, they need to free up spots in the rotation for some of their young arms ready to be on the big league roster to start the 2026 season.

Luisangel Acuna

Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

After the trade for Semien, the Mets have too many infielders. However, it is a good problem to have because their infielders are young and have upside. Making them solid chips to include in a blockbuster trade or a deal to slash payroll. One of them is young speedster Luisangel Acuna. The brother of Atlanta Braves superstar Ronald Acuna Jr. is a rock-solid trade asset for a variety of deals.

Ronny Mauricio

David Frerker-Imagn Images

Another one of those young high-upside infielders is Ronny Mauricio. The Dominican was one of the club’s top prospects in recent years and has shown his potential during his stints in the big leagues. However, he has also been inconsistent. The 6-foot-4, 24-year-old can play every spot except first in the infield and is a mix of speed and power. If given serious playing time he can be a star in the league. Making him another nice trade chip this winter.

Jeff McNeil

Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

While a segment of New York fans is sorry to see Nimmo go, they likely won’t mind a trade that ships eight-year veteran Jeff McNeil out of Queens. After a second All-Star season in 2022, he has never been the same player. Also, while he is a versatile defender, he is not great at any of the positions he can play. Nevertheless, he is a competent big leaguer who will interest some teams. Moving the money left on his deal will help the goal of slashing payroll this offseason.