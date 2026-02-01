The New York Yankees have spent most of the offseason re-signing their own players, retaining a core that went 94–68 last season and lost in the American League Division Series. However, with spring training around the corner, the club appears to have interest in bringing in outside help.

Brendan Kuty of The Athletic reports that the Yankees are “gauging prices” for right-handed hitting outfielders available in both MLB free agency and the trade market. Of the potential targets, one specifically named ist veteran outfielder Randal Grichuk.

Importantly, per Kuty, nothing is imminent. The Yankees are doing their due diligence on the right-handed hitters available, including options at first base. Grichuk is just one of the names under consideration, with priority seemingly being given to outfielders.

Grichuk, entering his age-34 season, spent last year with the Arizona Diamondbacks and Kansas City Royals. He posted a .734 OPS with a .240/.277/.457 triple-slash line, hitting seven home runs with 22 RBI in 175 at-bats for Arizona. However, he struggled after a midseason trade to the Royals, recording just a .566 OPS in 97 at-bats for the club.

In 2025, Grichuk appeared in 48 games as a designated hitter, with 40 appearances in right field, 19 in left field, and two in center field. The last time he qualified for Baseball Savant’s Fielding Run Value, he finished in the 15th percentile with -6 Outs Above Average.