Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Tarik Skubal is the best pitcher in baseball and is currently pushing for one of the largest arbitration salaries in MLB history. He has also been the subject of MLB trade rumors, but Detroit’s demands could prevent a deal from happening.

Appearing in a Bleacher Report live stream, MLB insider Jon Heyman of the New York Post said that while the Tigers haven’t exactly named a clear price for Skubal that they’ve set their demands high enough that it pushed two teams out of the hunt.

“It is high…My impression from the Yankees and the Mets is that it was too high for them…Detroit isn’t exactly naming the exact prices, so it’s not really a two-way discussion at this points. Teams are making offers and I don’t think they are coming close at this point.” Jon Heyman on the Detroit Tigers asking price for a Tarik Skubal trade

Heyman noted that while the Yankees are interested in adding another starting pitcher, there is zero interest in meeting the demands set by Detroit. New York is adamant about not including starting pitcher Cam Schlittler, top prospect George Lombard Jr., and potentially even more for the two-time AL Cy Young Award winner.

As for the Mets, they already made their aggressive move to fortify the starting rotation with the trade for All-Star pitcher Freddy Peralta. New York also acquired Tobias Myers in the deal, and after dealing several of its top prospects, the club does not want to give up even more for a one-season rental of Skubal.

The Tigers’ extremely high asking price for Skubal certainly isn’t surprising. He has recorded the lowest ERA in the American League in each of the past two seasons and sports a 2.39 ERA with a 0.90 WHIP and a 38–13 record across 467.2 innings over the last three seasons. He is without question the best starter in baseball.

Entering a contract year, however, teams simply are not willing to gut their farm systems and move several of their top prospects for an ace who will test the open market next winter. Realistically, Skubal will be Detroit’s Opening Day starter, and a trade is likelier to happen before the MLB trade deadline on August 3.