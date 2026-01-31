The New York Yankees had a relatively quiet offseason in the months leading up to spring training, seemingly falling behind their fellow contenders in the American League. With spring training about to start, the club is reportedly considering another addition to its roster.

According to the New York Post‘s Jon Heyman, the Yankees have interest in reuniting with former All-Star first baseman and NL MVP Paul Goldschmidt. The focus for New York seems to be adding another right-handed hitter to bolster lineup depth.

Goldschmidt seemed to be a nice fit this past season with New York. He posted a .731 OPS—his highest mark in two seasons—with a .274 batting average, 31 doubles, and 10 home runs in 489 at-bats. The veteran struggled at Yankee Stadium, slashing .221/.282/.325 with a .606 OPS, but posted a stellar .322/.369/.473 line away from home with an .842 OPS.

However, it is also worth noting that Goldschmidt’s numbers dropped off as the season went on. After recording a .776 OPS in the first half, he compiled just a .631 OPS with a .289 OBP in his final 54 games. That line includes a .586 OPS in September and October.

It is worth noting, per Heyman, that the Yankees are more focused on adding a right-handed hitter who can play the outfield. Given that and Goldschmidt’s second-half decline, a signing still seems unlikely.