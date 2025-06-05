New York Yankees rumor reveals latest Giancarlo Stanton return timeline, and it’s soon

The New York Yankees lineup could get a boost soon with rumblings that Giancarlo Stanton is just a couple of weeks away from returning to action.

The Yankees’ designated hitter has been sidelined the entire season due to epicondylitis in both elbows. However, this week, SNY MLB insider Andy Martino offered up a major update on his progress and potential return timeline.

“Word around the Yanks is that Stanton could remain in Tampa over the weekend, then begin a rehab assignment as soon as early next week,” Martino wrote. “If that goes off as planned, it’s reasonable to speculate that Stanton would make his season debut in or around mid-June.”

Giancarlo Stanton contract: Three years, $66 million ($15 million club option in 2028)

New York fans haven’t seen the 35-year-old since a dominant run in the 2024 MLB playoffs. The five-time All-Star played a massive role in their run to the World Series. Posting a slashline of .273/.339/.709/1.048 and smashed a whopping seven homers and knocked in 16 runs.

However, just a couple of weeks before the start of Spring Training, the issue in his elbows was revealed. And an indefinite stay on the sidelines was announced. While he gave Yankees fans a fall to remember last year, this will be another season where he has missed a third or more of the season. Stanton has played in 140 or more games just once during his seven seasons in New York.

In his time away, prospect Ben Rice has played well in the DH spot. It will be interesting to see how Aaron Boone manages playing time between the two. And if he tries to find another spot on the diamond for Rice once Stanton returns.

