Top MLB insider proposes ‘match made in heaven’ New York Yankees trade with division rival

Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

A notable MLB insider recently proposed a trade idea for the New York Yankees to fill a couple of roster needs for the stretch run with a pair of impact players from rivals, the Tampa Bay Rays.

Despite ace Gerrit Cole being out for the season, Giancarlo Stanton yet to have played a game, and Juan Soto in Queens, the Yankees own one of the best records in the American League. Yet, for as good as they have been this season, they have some clear weaknesses in the infield and bullpen they need to address if they want to get back to the World Series in the fall.

Well, with that in mind, ESPN MLB insider Jeff Passan offered up an intriguing idea for the New York to improve their weak spots via a surprise trade with division rivals the Tampa Bay Rays.

“Intradivision trades are never easy to execute. But the possibility of Brandon Lowe and a relief arm makes sense,” he wrote. “Regardless of what the Yankees do at the deadline, they’ve given themselves a nice cushion in the AL East. And were the class of the division through Memorial Day.

“Lowe’s career numbers at Yankee Stadium are admittedly abysmal. But his left-handed stroke and the short porch in right field feel like a match made in heaven.”

As Passan notes, trades inside the division are always difficult to complete. The idea of helping a rival club get better and potentially reach or win a World Series is usually more than enough to sink discussions before they really get going.

The Boston Red Sox, Baltimore Orioles, and Toronto Blue Jays would likely need an offer they can’t refuse to make a deal that helps the Yankees. However, the Rays are not as petty. And are willing to deal talent if it moves money off their books and gets them intriguing prospects in return. The two clubs have made trades before, and it is certainly a possibility this summer.