MLB rumors: New York Yankees and Mets made surprising play for just signed former All-Star

A new MLB rumor claims both the New York Yankees and New York Mets made a play to sign recently released former All-Star Orlando Arcia.

Following his release from the Atlanta Braves earlier this week, it was revealed that Arcia was signing with the Colorado Rockies to be their new starting shortstop. However, on Wednesday, New York Post MLB insider Jon Heyman revealed that both the Yanks and Mets “offered Arcia minor league opportunities before he got the MLB deal with the Rockies.”

Two years ago, Orlando Arcia was an All-Star after a big first half. However, his stats have gone into a deep dive ever since. In 2024, manager Brian Snitker gave him every opportunity to work his way out of a season-long slump, but he still posted a slash line of .194/.219/.226/.445 last year.

That streak of poor play continued in 2025. And the 10-year veteran was hitting below the Mendoza line entering the weekend. Since he is not an elite base stealer or defender, he was cut by Atlanta to fit pal Ronald Acuna Jr. onto the roster.

It is interesting that both the New York clubs offered Arcia a deal. The 30-year-old has predominantly played shortstop during his career. The pair of clubs has players entrenched at that position already in Francisco Lindor and Anthony Volpe. However, the fact that they offered a minor league deal probably signals they hoped he would put in time to get reacquainted with playing second base or learn third base on the farm.

The Yankees have had a need at third base all season. DJ LeMahieu has not made much of a difference since returning earlier this month. Arcia certainly would have been a solid and affordable option if the club chose to move on from LeMahieu.

The Mets’ interest is a bit more surprising. They certainly don’t need a shortstop. Furthermore, Mark Vientos is entrenched at third, and they have multiple options for second base, including red-hot prospect Brett Baty. Vientos has gotten off to a slow start this season. Their interest in the former Braves star might be a sign they are growing impatient with the young 3B.

