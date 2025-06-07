New York Yankees insider details Aaron Boone’s unique plan to address Ben Rice-Giancarlo Stanton dilemma

Credit: Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images

A New York Yankees insider has shed new light on how the team will likely try and keep Ben Rice in the lineup once Giancarlo Stanton makes his return to the team in the next couple of weeks.

Youngster Ben Rice has been a key part of why the team owns the second-best record in the American League. He is third on the team in doubles (11), home runs (12), and runs (31). And has done a great job filling in for designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton. However, the five-time All-Star’s long-awaited season debut could come as soon as next week.

Stanton’s return after missing the entire season thus far creates a dilemma for Yankees manager Aaron Boone. However, in a new column this week, SNY MLB insider Andy Martino detailed the unique was the skipper will use Rice’s versatility to keep his bat in the lineup often even after Stanton returns.

“He can begin by easing Stanton in and using Rice against right-handed pitching,” Martino wrote. “Beyond that, he can move Rice between first base and DH. Rice, a catcher by trade, had continued to work at that position before games with catching coordinator Tanner Swanson. He could start at catcher occasionally, but JC Escarra is Austin Wells’ backup and shouldn’t see his playing time significantly reduced.

“Rice recently took ground balls at third base, but he is not a candidate to play there. The Yankees do not plan to use Rice at any defensive position other than first base and catcher.”

So, for Yankees fans worried Stanton’s return could take a huge chunk out of Rice’s playing time, it looks like the club has a lot of ways to deploy the 26-year-old. Including an outside chance of even playing at third base.

More New York Yankees news and rumors: