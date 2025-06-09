MLB Rumors: 4 teams will be ‘most aggressive’ at trade deadline, including San Diego Padres

Credit: Brad Mills-Imagn Images

The MLB trade deadline is just over a month away and several clubs have already been identified as sellers this summer. While a tight playoff race will result in plenty of buyers, four specific clubs are expected to be the most aggressive in July.

Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports that the San Diego Padres, Philadelphia Phillies, Seattle Mariners and Chicago Cubs are expected to be the most aggressive at the MLB trade deadline.

Heading into MLB games today, the Cubs, Phillies and Padres are among the five best teams in the National League. Over in the American League, Seattle has struggled as of late – 2-8 in the last 10 games – but remains in the mix to land either a wild card spot or win the AL West.

For Seattle, the focus is simply on improving run production. Through 63 games, the Mariners lineup ranked 21st in batting average (.238) and 14th in runs scored (279). While catcher Cal Raleigh is on pace to become an All-MLB First Team selection this year, Randy Arozarena (.712 OPS) and Julio Rodriguez (.742 OPS) aren’t producing to expectations.

Chicago and Philadelphia will both likely be focused on starting pitching, with battles for some of the top relievers available on the trade market this summer. The Padres will be joining the Phillies in the mix for outfield help.

In terms of sellers, the expectation right now is that the Athletics, Chicago White Sox, Baltimore Orioles, Colorado Rockies, Pittsburgh Pirates and Miami Marlins will be shopping veterans. Clubs are also keeping an eye on the Boston Red Sox and Atlanta Braves as potential sellers.

