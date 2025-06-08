Chicago Cubs expected to take direct approach at MLB trade deadline, targeting 2 key positions

Credit: David Kohl-Imagn Images

The Chicago Cubs go into MLB games today as one of the best teams in baseball, boasting the highest run differential (+109) in MLB. While the Cubs roster is already strong, Chicago’s front office does have its eye on a few ways to improve it at the MLB trade deadline.

MLB reporter Bob Nightengale of USA Today writes that the Cubs are expected to be one of the most aggressive clubs at the MLB trade deadline in July and the club is focused on adding both front-line pitching and bullpen help.

Related: Chicago Cubs game today, Cubs schedule 2025

Chicago Cubs rotation stats (FanGraphs): 3.85 ERA (17th in MLB), 1.20 WHIP (10th), .246 batting average allowed (20th), 15.6% K-BB rate (8th)

The Cubs rotation already lost Justin Steele to a season-ending elbow injury and now Shota Imanaga is on the injured list with a hamstring issue. As a result, Chicago ranks just 12th in quality starts (26) this season.

One obvious area of improvement for the Cubs’ bullpen would be finding hurlers with more swing-and-miss stuff. Entering play on June 8, Chicago’s relievers had the third-lowest strikeout rate (19.7 percent) in the majors, but they did rank 11th in walk rate (9.8 percent).

Related: Insider reveals number Chicago Cubs must hit to extend Pete Crow-Armstrong

Chicago Cubs bullpen stats 2025: 3.43 ERA (10th), 1,26 WHIP (14th), .227 batting average allowed (11th), 9.9% K-BB rate

Chicago hasn’t received the production it hoped for from All-Star reliever Ryan Pressly, who has a 4.30 ERA and 1.61 WHIP across 23 innings pitched this season. However, Caleb Thielbar (1.93 ERA) and Daniel Palencia (1.64 ERA) have been bright spots.

Given how well the Cubs’ front office has done at finding quality pitching, even if the additions are unheralded names, that does bode well for potential additions at the MLB trade deadline. There should also be plenty of options available with clubs like the Baltimore Orioles, Boston Red Sox, Texas Rangers and Arizona Diamondbacks viewed as potential sellers this summer.

Related: Cubs ‘behind the eight ball’ in contract talks with star hitter