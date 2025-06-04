Insider reveals number Chicago Cubs must hit to sign Pete Crow-Armstrong to extension

Chicago Cubs center fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong has been one of the hottest players in baseball. The 23-year-old has emerged as an MVP candidate, slashing .281/.319/.562 with 15 home runs, 15 doubles, an MLB-leading 21 stolen bases, and tops the NL with a 3.8 bWAR.

With Crow-Armstrong’s breakout season, questions have turned to whether the Cubs will be able to sign him to a contract extension. Several young stars across the league have already signed extensions, including:

The Cubs still have plenty of time to get an extension done with PCA. He isn’t arbitration eligible until 2028 and doesn’t hit free agency until after the 2030 season when he’s 28.

But what would a contract extension look like for the emerging star? ESPN.com’s Cubs beat writer Jesse Rogers believes Crow-Armstrong could easily get above $100 million.

“You just have to land on the right number. It’s not $300 million. It’s not $200 million. It’s somewhere between 110 and 150,” Rogers told Sportsnaut’s Scott Gulbransen. “To me, that feels like something that can get done.”

Rogers added that Crow-Armstrong is starting to enter the Witt/Carroll/Chourio contract territory.

“It’s the kind of contract a lot of those guys have gotten. The question, I think, the team is getting their head around is he now jumped truly into that category and not just like the seven-year, $75 million guy. I think most people around the league would say yes.”

Extension or not, PCA will be roaming center at Wrigley Field for years to come. But if he continues this pace and the Cubs can’t get a deal done, his price will only increase.