Insider: Chicago Cubs ‘behind the eight ball’ on Kyle Tucker extension, put talks ‘on the back burner’

Kyle Tucker has helped turn the Chicago Cubs around. Tucker, who was acquired from the Houston Astros in the offseason, has 12 home runs and a .918 OPS, leading the Cubs to the best record in the National League at 38-22 — good for a .633 winning percentage.

With the season Tucker is having, he will cash in on free agency this winter. He will be the top hitter on the market and will command hundreds of millions of dollars.

The Cubs appear ready to let the season play out and allow Tucker to hit free agency, where they could get outbid like what happened with Alex Bregman when he signed with the Boston Red Sox.

In an interview with Sportsnaut’s Scott Gulbransen, ESPN.com’s Cubs writer Jesse Rogers said the franchise’s extension talks with Tucker are “on the back burner.”

“It’s really about this ’25 season, which tells me he’s going to free agency, which tells me 29 teams — probably more like seven — are gonna be highly interested and it puts the Cubs behind the eight ball,” explained Rogers. “The time to sign him really was after the trade, like the Mets did with [Francisco] Lindor, like the Braves did with Matt Olson. Doesn’t mean it can’t happen, it’s just that the odds continue to diminish as we get closer to free agency.”

Rogers wouldn’t be surprised if Tucker’s price hits $600 million in free agency.

“His plate coverage is amazing. His eye at the plate has improved — more walks than strikeouts. He’s got power to all fields. He runs the bases better than most. He steals bases. It’s the complete package, which is why he’s gonna get $400 to $600 million,” noted Rogers.

Rogers added: “I think he’s vital to their success this season and I don’t think they’re worried about the future.”

Even though the Cubs might not be worried about the future right now, the same can’t be said for fans, who would be furious if Tucker walks in free agency. The Cubs gave up All-Star Isaac Paredes and top prospects Cam Smith and Hayden Wesneski for Tucker. If he only stays one year with the Cubs, like Juan Soto did with the New York Yankees, the friendly confines won’t be so friendly in 2026.