A new report has linked the Pittsburgh Pirates and San Francisco Giants to a major trade for a two-time All-Star who just hit 31 home runs this past season.

We are a few weeks into MLB hot stove season this year, and there is a boatload of rumors and speculation swirling about a variety of teams. One surprising club linked to some interesting MLB rumors is the Pirates. The franchise has been one of the cheapest in the league for the last couple of decades. However, there have been reports that they are actually pursuing MVP candidate Kyle Schwarber in free agency.

The Giants are also another team expected to be very aggressive in trying to improve the roster this winter in President Buster Posey’s second offseason overseeing the franchise. Especially after they failed to land a playoff spot despite trading for Boston Red Sox star Rafael Devers early in the 2025 season.

Both National League clubs are in the market for an upgrade at second base this winter. On Monday, The Athletic linked the two teams to a potential trade target that would be a major difference maker for them in 2026.

Brandon Lowe stats: .256 AVG, .307 OBP, .477 SLG, .785 OPS, 31 HR, 83 RBI, 79 R

“The Rays have spent years pondering the possibility of trading second baseman Brandon Lowe. Now, with Lowe set to earn $11.5 million in the final year of his contract, the possibility might finally become real,” the outlet reports.

“Lowe, 31, would seem an ideal fit for the Pittsburgh Pirates, who are casting a wide net for left-handed hitters and might be more successful acquiring them in trade than free agency. The Athletics and San Francisco Giants are among the other clubs seeking to upgrade at second base.”

Lowe has been a key anchor of the Tampa Bay Rays lineup over the last eight years. The two-time All-Star has dealt with injury issues throughout his career, but when healthy, he has long been an impact hitter. Smashing 39 homers in 2021 and then 31 this past season, his second as an All-Star. He would be a big addition for either team this season.