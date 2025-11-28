A new MLB rumor has linked the Seattle Mariners and Pittsburgh Pirates to a trade chase for a two-time All-Star from the National League.

The Mariners and Pirates enter the offseason from very different perspectives. A month ago, Seattle nearly earned its first trip to the World Series after a 90-win season and taking home the AL West title. On the flipside, Pittsburgh fans endured another underwhelming 71-win season. Yet both teams are being aggressive to improve the roster this winter.

The Mariners have already made a notable splash by re-signing slugger Josh Naylor in the first week of MLB free agency. And the Pirates have surprisingly been linked to pursuits of some of the best players available on the open market, including Philadelphia Phillies superstar Kyle Schwarber. Interestingly enough, the pair of teams may also be going after the same player on the trade market.

“While the New York Mets can’t discount an outside possibility that they may not find a workable deal for Jeff McNeil, the Mariners and Pirates are among potential landing spots,” New York Post MLB insider Jon Heyman claimed this week.

Jeff McNeil stats: 243 AVG, .335 OBP, .411 SLG, .746 OPS, 12 HR, 54 RBI, 42 R

The versatile veteran has earned All-Star honors twice during his eight-year career in Queens. The 33-year-old hit a career peak in 2022 when he earned the NL batting title by posting a .326 AVG. However, his stats have gone into a steep decline since, and he hit .243 in 124 games in 2025.

Although he is far from the elite hitter he was three years ago, he does offer a little pop for a long-time infielder — he hit 12 homers each the last two years and 23 in 2019 — his versatility is useful. McNeil can play competent defense at second and third base and in the corner outfield spots.

He has two years and just over $31 million left on his deal. However, 2027 is a club option.