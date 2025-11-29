A surprising new report suggests that the New York Mets‘ decision to trade for Marcus Semien was just as much about improving their locker room culture as it was about getting better on defense for 2026.

Following an epic collapse in September, major changes were guaranteed to come for the Mets. The first major step the organization took to get back to the playoffs next season was to dismantle manager Carlos Mendoza’s staff and replace several key coaches. With that in the rear view, adjustments to the roster are next.

The first of several moves the organization is expected to make came late last week when they decided to trade homegrown fan favorite Brandon Nimmo to the Texas Rangers for three-time All-Star Marcus Semien.

On the surface, there are pros and cons to Semien’s addition. He is older and makes more money annually than Nimmo. However, his contract ends sooner, and most importantly, the 2025 Gold Glove-winning second baseman brings improved defense to the infield. A top priority for the organization this winter. However, a new rumor suggests his acquisition was more than just improving the team’s defense.

Francisco Lindor has an icy relationship with Juan Soto?

On Saturday, Mike Puma of the New York Post reported details about recent issues captain Francisco Lindor had with some of his teammates last season. According to him, Lindor had a verbal altercation with Jeff McNeil. It was the latest instance of the rocky relationship the two have had since the shortstop arrived in 2021, including a rumored physical altercation that year.

The report also claims that Lindor and the team’s most expensive star, Juan Soto, also have a chilly relationship. “Soto is very businesslike — all business, no fluff,” the source told Puma. “He wants to come to the yard and work his tail off and win games. He’s not into fashion or any of that other stuff. Lindor is into that. It’s just two different personalities.”

Marcus Semien brings ‘no-nonsense approach’ to NY Mets

Reports during the season claimed that the departures of veterans JD Martinez and Jose Iglesias had a major negative effect on what was a strong locker room in 2024. And according to Puma, the acquisition of Semien is also to try and improve the issues between teammates behind the scenes.

“Marcus Semien’s arrival this week in the trade that sent Brandon Nimmo to Texas might be about trying to instill a clubhouse vibe as much as improving the team’s defense,” Puma wrote. “The veteran Semien has a reputation for holding teammates accountable and taking a no-nonsense approach to the game. That’s not to suggest that Nimmo was by any means deficient in those areas, but sometimes a new voice is needed.”

Semien played a key role on the field and in the clubhouse during the Rangers’ run to their first World Series title in 2023.