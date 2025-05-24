MLB reporter reveals how low trade value for Chicago White Sox star Luis Robert has reached

Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Chicago White Sox outfielder Luis Robert Jr. was one of the most coveted MLB trade candidates entering the 2024 season. Two years later, it appears the organization struck out on his peak trade value with his stock now at an all-time low.

MLB insider Jon Heyman told Bleacher Report that Robert is unlikely to be traded if he is hitting under .200. If he is moved, Chicago won’t net anything ‘good’ in return and the move would primarily have to be a salary dump for the White Sox organization.

Luis Robert stats (ESPN): .180/.270/.293, .563 OPS, 5 home runs, 18 steals, 18 RBI, 22 runs in 167 ABs

In 2023, Robert earned his first All-Star selection and won the Silver Slugger Award. The right-handed hitter posted a .857 OPS with career-bests in stolen bases (20), home runs (38) and RBI (80). Signed to a multi-year deal, his trade value was at an all-time high and multiple teams wanted him.

However, after trading Dylan Cease, the White Sox opted to hold onto Robert. He went on to have an injury-riddled season in 2024 and his production plummeted even when he was healthy. Across 393 at-bats, he posted a .657 OPS with a .224/.278/.379 triple-slash line.

Luis Robert contract (Spotrac): $15 million salary in 2025, $20 million club option in 2026

Entering MLB games today, Robert has a .629 OPS with a .2111/.276/.354 line in his last 560 at-bats. He’s been one of the worst hitters in baseball and the former Gold Glove Award winner now ranks in just the 70th percentile for Baseball Savant‘s Fielding Run Value.

At his peak production, Robert’s contract once represented good value, especially with a pair of $20 million club options for the 2026 and ’27 seasons. Given his issues in the last two years, the acquiring team would be on the hook for half of his $15 million salary this season and a $2 million buyout to be paid this winter. While some teams might view him as an expensive, short-term reclamation project, the White Sox missed a golden opportunity to trade him.