Thriving Chicago White Sox starter expected to ‘generate plenty of trade interest’

It’s a new year, but it’s the same story for the Chicago White Sox in 2025, entering MLB games today with a 14-29 record. Yet, many of the players from last year’s historically bad team that lost 121 games are no longer in Chicago. But that’s only made way for new contributors.

One of those includes starting catcher Matt Thaiss, who Bleacher Report’s Joel Reuter believes is Chicago’s best trade candidate this season. Thaiss, the 16th overall pick by the Los Angeles Angels in 2016, is enjoying a breakout season and the White Sox may be ready to capitalize on his newfound trade value.

“The No. 16 overall pick in the 2016 draft, Thaiss did not develop as hoped during his time in the Angels organization, ultimately hitting .208/.313/.342 in 771 plate appearances over six seasons. The 30-year-old has been one of the few bright spots for the White Sox after joining the South Siders during the offseason, posting a 112 OPS+ with more walks (19) than strikeouts (15) in 88 plate appearances. With club control through 2027 and a $1 million salary this year, he should generate plenty of interest.” Bleacher Report on Chicago White Sox/Matt Thaiss

Thaiss has never had an OPS+ better than 86, which he enjoyed in his rookie season in 2019. But he’s already up to an OPS+ of 112 through 29 games, though with a small sample size of just 88 plate appearances.

While Thaiss is far from an All-Star, he would represent a significant upgrade in the everyday batting lineup for a number of teams looking for more production from their backstop. If nothing else, Thaiss would be a high-level backup capable of providing a spark off the bench.

