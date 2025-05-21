Chicago White Sox star Luis Robert Jr. gives brutally honest take over his trade value

Credit: Peter Aiken-Imagn Images

Chicago White Sox center fielder Luis Robert Jr. gave a brutally honest assessment about his trade value amid a year-and-a-half-long regression.

Robert, who is slashing just .186/.281/.308 with five home runs and a 70 OPS+, told reporters Tuesday, including MLB.com’s Scott Merkin, that he can’t fathom any team would want to acquire him at the deadline.

“Right now, as my season is going, I don’t think anybody is going to take a chance on me,” said Robert through the team interpreter. “I just focus on trying to get better. I can’t think of anything else.”

It’s been a stunning decline for Robert over the last two seasons. In 2023, he was an All-Star for the first time, hitting .264/.315/.542 with 38 home runs, 36 doubles, and a 130 OPS+.

However, during an injury-plagued 2024 where he appeared in 100 games, his numbers dipped dramatically — a .224/.278/.379 slash line, 14 home runs, 19 doubles, and an 86 OPS+. His performance has deteriorated further this year.

Robert explained to Merkin that he’s trying to rediscover his All-Star form.

“I try to be that player every day. I prepare myself the best way I can to be that player. If at the end of the day the results aren’t there, that is something I can’t control,” said Robert. “Everybody here works hard to get the results every day. When you are working hard and the results aren’t there, you feel a little sad for sure.”

Despite his offensive struggles, Robert is playing Gold Glove-caliber defense, leading MLB in stolen bases (17), and showing improved plate discipline. He’s walking 11.7% of the time while chasing strikes out of the zone only 29% — both career bests.

“I’ve been stealing a lot of bases just because I have that ability and just trying to make the most of the chances that are on the bases,” Robert described. “There have been few instances where I’ve been able to do that, especially with the season that I’ve been having at the plate. But that’s something that I enjoy and like I said before, I try to help my team in any way I can.”

Robert was widely viewed as a top trade candidate heading into the year, despite his disappointing 2024 season. His contract includes $20 million team options each for 2026 and 2027. If he was playing like he did in 2023, it would be a no-brainer for playoff teams to deal for Robert, but now, with the White Sox holding onto him for too long, he appears to be a sunken cost.