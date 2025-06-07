MLB insider reveals when Boston Red Sox might call up Roman Anthony

Credit: Rick Cinclair/Telegram & Gazette / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Boston Red Sox have called up two of their top prospects this season, but outfielder Roman Anthony remains stuck with Triple-A Worcester. As fans await the day when the 21-year-old is finally promoted to make his MLB debut, there’s now some insight on when the call-up may come.

Robert Murray of Fansided writes that June 9 could be the date to mark on the calendar when Anthony is promoted and joins the Red Sox lineup at Fenway Park.

Roman Anthony stats (MiLB): .291/.422/.485, .987 OPS, 9 home runs, 9 doubles, 25 RBI, 42 runs scored in 206 at-bats

Boston is certainly in desperate need of a spark right now. Heading into MLB games today, the Red Sox are five games below .500 and five games back of the Minnesota Twins for the third wild card spot in the American League. The Red Sox lineup has been part of the problem, as demonstrated by it ranking 19th in OPS (.686) since May 24.

Anthony’s struggles early this season at the Triple-A level provided Boston with a reason to keep him in the minor leagues. In his first 10 games, he had a .176 batting average with just 4 RBI in 44 plate appearances. Since then, Anthony sports a .313/.431/.494 triple-slash line with a .925 OPS in his last 216 plate appearances.

The Red Sox return from their three-game road trip against the New York Yankees on Monday, June 9, for a seven-game homestand at Fenway Park against the Yankees and Tampa Bay Rays. it would allow Anthony to make his MLB debut both in front of his family and an excited home crowd.

Otherwise, the Red Sox will then head out on a road trip that stretches from June 16 through June 25. It would mean Anthony couldn’t play in Fenway Park until June 27 at the earliest, at which point Boston could be down even further in the standings.

