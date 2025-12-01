The Toronto Blue Jays have made it clear for anyone who was listening this offseason: Re-signing free agent Bo Bichette is their top priority. However, their actions so far don’t necessarily comport with that.

Not only have they already spent $210 million on Dylan Cease for their rotation, but we have also heard that the Jays are seriously interested in signing the top free agent on the board this winter, Kyle Tucker. They have even been called the leading contender to sign the superstar outfielder at various points during the offseason thus far.

According to MLB insider Jon Morosi, however, Toronto will have to make a choice between Bichette and Tucker. It’s either-or:

Appearing on MLB Network on Monday, Morosi suggested that bringing in Tucker would leave Bichette without a spot in the lineup.

I actually look at it as an either-or Kyle Tucker or Bo Bichette. Here’s why: If you sign Tucker, he moves into right field. That complicates…George Springer’s role, (Anthony) Santander’s role, and more importantly, Addison Barger! He is an everyday player. So if you sign Tucker, Barger (goes) to third (base), (Ernie) Clement (goes) to second (base), (Andres) Gimenez is your shortstop. There’s not really any room for Bo at that point.

Tucker vs. Bichette? or Bichette vs. Clement?

Let’s break down his reasoning: Barger certainly needs to play. He had a breakout year for the Blue Jays, really coming out of nowhere to stake his claim to a regular role in the lineup. He split his time between third base (91 games) and the outfield (57 appearances). The 26-year-old blasted 21 homers and 32 doubles in 135 games (460 at-bats). He began to show his stuff in the month of May, with a .292 average and .887 OPS, then really staked his claim in July, exploding with six homers and 22 RBIs in 24 starts, with an .895 OPS.

In the postseason, Barger was a beast, batting .367 with a 1.025 OPS, three homers and nine RBIs, and he was a top contender for World Series MVP had the Jays come out on top. He hit .480 with five RBIs in the Fall Classic.

But as Morosi alludes to, it isn’t just Barger who would be shifted around if Tucker were brought in. Clement would then have to move off third and head to second base. So it really all comes down to a Clement vs. Bichette decision, if you follow his line of reasoning.

Certainly, Clement was another postseason hero for the Jays, setting a playoff hits record, with 30. In the World Series, he batted .387 with 12 hits in the seven games and an .859 OPS. And don’t forget his potential World Series-winning extra-base hit that he launched in the bottom of the ninth inning—until Andy Pages stole the glory—and the World Series MVP—from him.

Bichette brings the bat, but his glove was a league-worst

Bichette has spent his entire seven-year career with the Jays, earning two All-Star nods, and leading the league in hits twice. He nearly had a third hits title in 2025, until he was sidelined for the final three weeks of the season with a knee injury. He bounced back big-time this past season after a poor 2024, batting .311 with an .840 OPS.

Overall, Bichette has been a .294 hitter in Toronto, with an .804 OPS. But his defense at short, never a strong suit, hit a new low this season. He was in the 4th percentile in Fielding Run Value, per Baseball Savant, with a minus-10. His Outs Above Average of minus-13 placed him at the very bottom in all of baseball in the 1st percentile. And that’s a statistic where being No. 1 is not what you want.

Yes, as Morosi mentioned, Gimenez simply has to play shortstop next season. His play there in the playoffs confirmed what should have already been the obvious. So it’s second base or bust for Bo. And by Morosi’s reasoning, if a Kyle Tucker signing forced Barger to play third every day, what the ‘either-or’ really comes down to, truth be told, is choosing between Ernie Clement and Bo Bichette for the everyday job at second—if Bichette would even be open to that.

The Winter Meetings kick off in one week. Some big decisions on what the Blue Jays’ lineup will look like in 2026 are coming soon.