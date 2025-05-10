MLB insider reveals 3 Baltimore Orioles players who could be traded this summer

Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images

The Baltimore Orioles have been one of the biggest disappointments in baseball this season, finding themselves at the bottom of the American League entering the weekend. If things don’t turn around quickly, the expected World Series contender could have a minor teardown this summer at the MLB trade deadline.

Bob Nightengale of USA Today wrote that if Baltimore isn’t in contention by the All-Star Break, rival clubs ‘will be pouncing’ on starting pitcher Zach Eflin, outfielder Cedric Mullins and reliever Seranthony Dominguez.

Heading into MLB games today, the Orioles had the fourth-worst record in baseball and the third-worst run differential (-66) in the league. There were hopes for a turnaround following a sluggish start, but Baltimore went into Saturday with a 5-12 record in its last 17 games.

Eflin is rejoining the Orioles rotation after exiting his last start on April 7 with a right lat strain that put him on the injured list. Before the issue, the 31-year-old right compiled a 3.00 ERA and 0.83 WHIP across his first 3 starts this season. Since being traded to Baltimore midway through last season, Eflin has a 2.70 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and 8.0 H/9 across 73.1 innings pitched.

Zach Eflin contract (Spotrac): $18 million salary in 2025, MLB free agent in 2026

Like Eflin, Mullins is in the last year of his deal and is owed an $8.725 million salary this season. Baltimore is unlikely to re-sign him this winter, so instead of losing him to MLB free agency, Mullins could be flipped for prospects in July. After a strong start to the season, Mullins has a .122/.173/.184 slash line in his last 49 at-bats.

Dominguez, who Baltimore acquired this offseason in the Austin Hays trade with the Philadelphia Phillies, has struggled thus far with a 4.63 ERA and 1.46 WHIP in 11.2 innings of work. Over the last two seasons, the upcoming free agent this winter has a 4.48 ERA and 1.28 WHIP in 70.1 innings.