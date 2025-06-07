MLB insider addresses Brian Snitker’s future with Atlanta Braves

Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

The Atlanta Braves entered the 2025 MLB season hoping to compete with clubs like the New York Mets, Los Angeles Dodgers and Philadelphia Phillies to be one of the best teams in the National League. Now closer to the bottom of the standings than the top of the NL East, questions have been raised about Brian Snitker’s future with the team.

Regarding Snitker’s job security, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic writes that the Braves ‘aren’t going to fire’ their skipper given his track record with the club. However, it does appear likely that Snitker won’t be retained following this season.

Related: Atlanta Braves game today, Braves schedule 2025

Brian Snitker managerial record: 762-616 as the Atlanta Braves manager

Heading into MLB games today, the Braves are closer to the Miami Marlins for last place in the NL East than they are to the second-place Phillies. As for the NL Wild Card race, Atlanta entered the weekend 8 games back of the San Francisco Giants for the final wild card spot.

The club hoped that the return of Ronald Acuña Jr. would provide a much-needed spark, but the Braves’ record sits at 3-9 since the NL MVP’s return. Meanwhile, Spencer Strider holds a 5.68 ERA with a 1.37 WHIP and a .909 OPS allowed to opponents in 19 innings pitched this season.

Atlanta Braves stats (ESPN): 254 runs scored (T-21st), .243 batting average (18th), 3.81 ERA (13th), 1.26 WHIP (16th)

With a 10-21 record on the road and a 12-20 mark against teams with a winning record this season, Atlanta is coming up short in big moments. Snider, who was non-committal in March regarding his future as a manager, is on an expiring deal. The Braves will likely allow the 69-year-old to finish out the season, but a change will be coming this winter.