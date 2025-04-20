Latest Sacramento Athletics news on Mason Miller contract extension talks

Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

The Sacramento Athletics opted not to move All-Star closer Mason Miller at the MLB trade deadline last summer despite him being one of the most coveted players in baseball. While he remains on the Athletics roster, it appears the franchise isn’t prioritizing a long-term stay.

USA Today‘s senior MLB reporter Bob Nightengale wrote Sunday that the Athletics haven’t even reached out to Miller’s representatives to discuss a contract extension. Part of that, though, likely has to do with the All-Star closer still arbitration-eligible for the next three seasons.

Related: Report claims Athletics have the most foul-mouthed fans in MLB

Mason Miller contract (Spotrac): $765,000 salary, arbitration-eligible 2026-’28

Following the relocation from Oakland to Sacramento, the Athletics weren’t shy about spending money this offseason. They signed starting pitcher Luis Severino and infielder Gio Urshela, while also swinging a deal for pitcher Jeffrey Springs.

Related: Sacramento Athletics reportedly wouldn’t be able to host a playoff game

More importantly, the team invested in its future with contract extensions for left fielder Brent Rooker (5 years, $60 million) and right fielder Lawrence Butler (7 years, $65.5 million). While two key elements of the Athletics lineup were rewarded with lucrative extensions and raises, Miller seemingly isn’t getting one.

Mason Miller stats (ESPN): 0.00 ERA, 0.57 WHIP, 14-1 K-BB, 3 hits allowed, .297 OPS allowed in 7 innings this season

It leaves the door open to a trade this summer. Entering MLB games today, the A’s are in last place in the AL West with the worst home record (2-7) in baseball. If the club isn’t in contention by July, World Series contenders will again make inquiries on the All-Star closer.

Miller, who turns 27 in August, has been the best closer in baseball since last season. Since Opening Day 2024, he leads all qualified relievers in strikeout rate (43.2 percent) to pair with a .156 batting average allowed, 35.2% K-BB rate and a 2.25 ERA i his last 72 innings pitched.