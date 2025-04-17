Hilarious new report reveals Cleveland Guardians, Sacramento Athletics fans the most foul-mouthed in MLB

An interesting and funny new data analysis has discovered that the most angry and foul-mouthed MLB fans right now are Cleveland Guardians and Sacramento Athletics fans.

Devotion to one’s favorite sports teams is a serious passion for many Americans. They live and die with the successes and failures of the organizations they root for. There have always been diehard sports fans, but in the age of the internet, supporters can interact with fellow fans and air their joy and frustrations with their teams.

However, be it on social media or Reddit, the unhappy fans are always the loudest. Yet, there are some angry MLB fans who are a lot more colorful with their language in the various MLB subreddits, according to a new data analysis from Vegas Insider.

This month, the outlet reviewed 1,206,364 comments from 30 subreddits related to MLB’s various fanbases, looking for comments that contained swear words. In total, 50,034 swear words were found. Each fandom was assigned a percentage value based on the % of the comments on their subreddit that contained swear words. Furthermore, the minimum number of comments collected per fandom was 15,000.

Most would assume the most foul-mouthed fans would likely be supporters of the New York Yankees, New York Mets, Boston Red Sox, or Philadelphia Phillies. Yet none of them made the top 10 in terms of percentage of comments with swear words.

The top spot, understandably, went to the Oakland now-Sacramento Athletics with 1,302 swear words in 20,012 comments (6.51%). After the A’s left Oakland last year for Sactown, you can understand why their hurt fan base is quite angry. Surprisingly, second on the list was Cleveland Guardians fans with 3,690 swear words in 60,920 subreddit comments (6.06%).

The complete top 10 can be found below: