MLB insider reveals multiple Chicago White Sox manager candidates to monitor for 2025

The Chicago White Sox fired manager Pedro Grifol with the club on pace to have one of the worst seasons in MLB history. While Grady Sizemore is at the helm for now in Chicago, names are already emerging as potential White Sox manager candidates for 2025.

Chicago racked up multiple double-digit winning streaks this season, culminating in the 21-game skid that ultimately got Grifol fired. While the former White Sox manager was stuck with one of the worst MLB rosters in years, he also contributed plenty of additional problems that weighed this team down.

Sizemore, who isn’t far removed from being an intern with the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2023, probably doesn’t have much of a shot at being the White Sox manager in 2025. However, there are already a few names to keep an eye on coming out of Chicago.

Jon Greenberg of The Athletic covered potential White Sox manager candidates in-depth, highlighting several candidates who could be on the team’s radar and some who likely won’t be under much consideration.

Former White Sox catcher A.J. Pierzynsky has already been linked to the job and he’s not alone. White Sox rumors have also tied Skip Schumaker as a strong option for Chicago, with some even viewing him as the favorite to become the White Sox skipper in 2025.

However, there are a lot more names to keep an eye on. Among those tied to Tony La Russa, who works in the front office, Washington Nationals bench coach Miguel Cairo along with Schumaker.

There’s also been significant buzz tying former White Sox players to the vacancy. Greenberg highlighted Willie Harris, who is now serving as the Chicago Cubs third base coach as a potential option. One thing to keep in mind, Harris previously interviewed with the White Sox in 2020 then the job went to La Russa.

Chicago could also pull someone from the television side, with Greenberg suggesting options like Gordon Beckham or even a reunion with Ozzie Guillen. As for targets outside the franchise, Kansas City Royals bench coach Paul Hoover, former New York Yankees skipper Joe Girardi and Los Angeles Dodgers first base coach Clayton McCullough could also come under consideration.