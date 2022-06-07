Los Angeles Angels star Mike Trout suffers groin injury, removed from game

Los Angeles Angels star outfielder Mike Trout rocked Boston Red Sox starter Garrett Whitlock for a two-run homer in the first inning of Tuesday’s game in Southern California.

For an Angels team that just fired manager Joe Maddon and is in the midst of a 12-game losing streak, it was a pretty awesome sight.

That lasted about an hour. Later in the game, the Angels announced that Trout had been removed with what the team is describing left groin tightness. This could obviously be a precautionary move on the part of the Angels. It could also be something more significant.

When it comes to Mike Trout and injuries, we just don’t know. Last season saw him miss all but 36 games with what was initially calld a right calf strain. Ultimately, he was diagnosed with a torn calf muscle.

Related: Mike Trout and MLB’s highest-paid players

Mike Trout injury just adds to the Los Angeles Angels’ misery

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

At this point, we have no idea what the extent of the Trout injury is. There’s going to be further updates provided by interim manager Phil Nevin after Tuesday’s game.

What we do know is that Los Angeles is in the midst of an ugly 12-game losing streak and finds itelf two games under .500 after starting the season with a 27-17 record.

Mike Trout stats (2022): .276 average, 14 homers, 30 RBI, .382 OBP, .957 OPS

As you can see, Trout’s numbers are down from previous seasons. He hit .333 with a 1.090 OPS in limited action last season. In his last full season, Trout lead the league in OBP, slugging percentage, OPS and total bases en route to winning the American League MVP award.

We’ll have further updates on Trout’s injury later Tuesday evening. For now, Angels fans are praying to the baseball gods that this isn’t too serious.