Visiting the Michigan International Speedway: Everything you need to know before heading to the track

Credit: Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

Michigan International Speedway (MIS) is one of the most popular places for high-speed racing. MIS presents a thrilling racing experience and attracts NASCAR enthusiasts to come and witness it. If you plan to visit the track, here’s a quick guide to help you get ready for your trip to the venue.

Where is Michigan International Speedway?

The Michigan International Speedway is in Cambridge Township, Michigan. Four miles south of Brooklyn. It is located in the beautiful Irish Hills region of southeastern Michigan. The speedway is located 70 miles west of Detroit, 40 from Ann Arbor, and 60 from Lansing and Toledo. So it makes it convenient for fans coming from the big cities of the Midwest region.

How long is Michigan International Speedway?

The MIS track is a 2-mile (3,22 kilometers) D-shaped oval. It has many very wide straight sections and large banking turns, which makes for fast and intense racing.

How big is the Michigan International Speedway?

It’s located on a piece of land of about 1,400 acres (5,67 square kilometers). This large area consists of the racing track, grandstands, parking lots, and other related facilities.

How many people does Michigan International Speedway hold?

Michigan International Speedway has a seating capacity of about 85,000 in its grandstands. Previously, the venue could accommodate over 120,000 people, but recent renovations were made to improve comfort and facilities for the fans.

Who owns the Michigan International Speedway?

NASCAR owns Michigan International Speedway. The track was previously owned by International Speedway Corporation (ISC) before NASCAR bought the company in 2019.

When was it built?

Michigan International Speedway was built in 1968 and the first race was conducted in 1969. It has gone through many changes in the past years, including the enlargements and renewal of its surface.

Can you bring beer into the stadium?

Yes, it’s allowed to bring beer. Alcoholic beverages including beer are permitted to be brought into the stadium in a soft-sided cooler that is not larger than 10” x 10” x 12”. The coolers may also have compartments with ice packs and a washable plastic lining.

Does the Michigan International Speedway have lights?

No, Michigan International Speedway does not have lights for night racing. All events at MIS are held during daylight hours.

How many laps is the NASCAR Cup Series race?

The NASCAR Cup Series race at MIS, the race consists of 200 laps (Stage 1: 45 Stage 2: 75 Final Stage: 80). It’s a total of 400 miles (643.7 kilometers).

How fast do NASCAR cars go at the Michigan International Speedway?

NASCAR Cup Series cars at the Michigan International Speedway clock speeds of around 200 mph with the fastest speeds being recorded during the qualifying laps. The track is a 2-mile D-shaped oval which facilitates such high speeds, especially on the straightaways where drivers can really test their car to the limit.

How much are the tickets?

The ticket prices for the event are different based on the type of event and the seat location. For instance, the NASCAR Cup Series tickets are $39 while the VIP seats and packages may cost $145 or even more.

Some events allow children to enter for free when accompanied by an adult. The price can depend on demand, so the cost can be different. It’s better to check the prices on the official website or at the ticket sellers.

Is there infield parking at the Michigan International Speedway?

Welcome back to the https://t.co/Gx5NxhKOUP Campgrounds! Make yourselves at home. 🏕️🫶 pic.twitter.com/8WPRRK1e6I — Michigan International Speedway (@MISpeedway) August 12, 2024

Yes, MIS offers infield parking. The infield is mainly designed for camping, where fans can bring their trailers, buses, or other automobiles. However, parking for extra cars is allowed and is available based on an overnight parking permit only. These passes are available for purchase online in advance or at the M-50 Creekside Security Cabin upon entry.

Vehicles in the infield cannot move once they have entered and only one motor vehicle per camping space is permitted. There is also off-infield car parking for the guests at a certain charge.

How much is parking at the Michigan International Speedway?

Normal parking is free of charge at all times. But there are packages for premium or overnight parking that go from $25 to $75. For instance, Green and Blue Lots provide better proximity to the track at the expense of a higher fee.

If you want more convenience and easy access, then you are advised to buy the parking pass for the advanced lot.