Miami Marlins’ Sandy Alcantara wins NL Cy Young award

We’re in the beginning stages of MLB free agency, and rumors are heating up. We also can’t forget about the incredible performances from the regular season. Thankfully, the Baseball Writers’ Association of America (BBWAA) won’t let us forget the likes of Miami Marlins starting pitcher Sandy Alcantara.

On November 7, the BBWAA Awards finalists were announced, and in the following days since, we’ve learned about the winners of such trophies like the Hank Aaron awards, Silver Slugger winners, and the Rookies of the Year.

On Wednesday, the Cy Young winners were announced. Here were the candidates:

AL Cy Young finalists:

Dylan Cease, Chicago White Sox

Alek Manoah, Toronto Blue Jays

Justin Verlander, Houston Astros

NL Cy Young finalists:

Sandy Alcantara, Miami Marlins

Max Fried, Atlanta Braves

Julio Urias, Los Angeles Dodgers

But as we know, there can be only one winner from each league.

Sandy Alcantara wins 2022 NL Cy Young award

Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

The people have decided. After leading all of MLB with six complete games, pitching more innings than any other starting pitcher, all while finishing with a minuscule ERA of just 2.28, Sandy Alcantara of the Miami Marlins is your 2022 NL Cy Young winner.

There wasn’t even another team who had a total of six complete games, but Alcantara hit that mark all by himself. No help needed. It’s the first time in MLB history that a player has led both all players and teams in complete games in a single season.

Perhaps it was his courageous stamina, or maybe it was just pure dominance. Either way, Alcantara’s performance made him the unanimous Cy Young winner for the National League, receiving all 30 votes.

UNANIMOUS 🏆



Sandy Alcantara received all 30 first place votes for the NL Cy Young Award! pic.twitter.com/LOV7gFKUyW — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) November 16, 2022

Alcantara, 27, made the All-Star team for the second time in his young career in 2022. But perhaps the most incredible feat is the Dominican accomplishing these numbers playing for a woeful Marlins team that won just 69 ballgames this season.

Sandy Alcantara stats in 2022: 14-9, 2.28 ERA, 207 K, 0.980 WHIP

Signed to a five-year, $56 million contract that runs through 2027, the Marlins don’t have to worry about their star pitcher jumping ship any time soon. He’s the first Cy Young winner in franchise history, leaving the Colorado Rockies and Texas Rangers as the only two organizations never to accomplish the feat.

Acquired by the Marlins from the St. Louis Cardinals in the Marcell Ozuna trade back in 2017, it’s safe to say Miami won this trade by a long shot. Now Alcantara’s become one of, well, by BBWAA’s standards, the best pitcher in the National League. What a story.

"You want to know why? I think because of you, Pedro, and my family."@sandyalcantar22 is the third Dominican-born pitcher to win the Cy Young and his childhood hero @45PedroMartinez was there to ask him about his journey.@Marlins | #MakeItMiami pic.twitter.com/bhlz1QXOlk — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) November 17, 2022

