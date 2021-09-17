Miami Dolphins’ Will Fuller won’t play Sunday, return timeline unknown

Signed this past offseason to help supply Tua Tagovailoa with more weapons, Miami Dolphins wide receiver Will Fuller has not been able to get on the field yet in 2021.

Missing Week 1 due to a PED suspension stemming from last year, now Fuller is not even practicing. According to head coach Brian Flores, Fuller is dealing with a personal issue and the team doesn’t know when he may return, if at all this season.

The #Dolphins won’t have Will Fuller available for Sunday’s game against Buffalo. He is dealing with a personal issue and Brian Flores isn’t certain when, or if he’ll return. pic.twitter.com/npw5SPZH5r — Omar Kelly (@OmarKelly) September 17, 2021

The good news is that the absence doesn’t appear to be injury-related. But Flores mentioning he isn’t certain if Fuller will even return this season is a far bigger concern.

As the Dolphins started their season 1-0, they currently find themselves atop the AFC East division. Though, with a 17-game season, having quality depth will be more important than ever.

What would Will Fuller’s absence mean for Miami Dolphins?

When addressing their wide receiver corps this offseason, luckily Dolphins GM Chris Grier didn’t stop after signing Will Fuller. The Dolphins also added Jaylen Waddle with their top pick in the draft to go along with their No. 1 receiver a year ago in DeVante Parker.

While the team was obviously hoping for Fuller to make a big impact when they signed him on a one-year, $10 million deal, this is not the start they imagined. Fuller, of course, has missed 27 games since being selected in the 2016 NFL Draft. Miami knew Fuller was an injury risk when he was signed, but personal issues are a separate matter.

With the Dolphins playing their cards close to their vest, there is no way to know the severity of Fuller’s issues or to have any idea as to when he may return to the lineup. For what it’s worth, we hope everything is good on the home front for Fuller and that he can get back to doing what he loves, sooner than later.

Miami has the Pittsburgh Steelers coming to town on Sunday, as both teams hope to cruise to a 2-0 start. We know Fuller won’t be available, so maybe Albert Wilson and Mike Gesicki will receive more chances after receiving two targets apiece in Week 1.