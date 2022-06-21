Miami Dolphins training camp 2022: Schedule, tickets, location, and everything to know

Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

The 2022 Miami Dolphins training camp is near, and unlike last season, there are some big expectations for this new look ‘Fins squad.

As the team tries to move past the ongoing legal issues between the organization and former head coach Brian Flores, they have the benefit of a renewed hope heading into the 2022 season. The Dolphins have a new head coach in former 49ers offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel, and they used every bit of the sizable cap space they had to make some major roster additions.

In 2021, the team finished in third place with a 9-8 record. However, this year they are expected to contend for the division title after acquiring big-ticket free agent lineman Terron Amstead and Emmanuel Ogbah, and trading for superstar wide receiver Tyreek Hill.

Yet, just like last season, the team’s success will once again rely on the continued development of starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa in year three.

Where is the Miami Dolphins training camp at?

Since 2016, the Baptist Health Training Complex has served as the practice facility for the Miami Dolphins. It has also been the home of their yearly training camp and will be once again in 2022.

In case you were curious about where the organization based its summer camps in the years before their run at Baptist Health, you can check out the history of the Dolphins’ training camp locations — per Pro Football Reference — below.

Miami Dolphins training camp locations

2015 – 2022 – Baptist Health Training Facility – Davie, Florida

– Baptist Health Training Facility – Davie, Florida 2012 – 2015 – Doctor’s Hospital Training Facility – Davie, Florida

– Doctor’s Hospital Training Facility – Davie, Florida 1993 – 2011 – Miami Dolphins Training Facility – Davie, Florida

– Miami Dolphins Training Facility – Davie, Florida 1970 – 1992 – St. Thomas University – Miami Gardens, Florida

– St. Thomas University – Miami Gardens, Florida 1966 –1969 – Saint Andrew’s School – Boca Raton, Florida

– Saint Andrew’s School – Boca Raton, Florida 1966 – Boca Ciega High School – Gulfport, Florida

Can fans attend the Dolphins training camp this year?

The 2021 training camp kicked off in late July, but only a few of the practices were open to the public. That is a scenario that was seen throughout the NFL last year as teams kept strict protocols due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

However, that is changing in 2022 and many franchisees are expected to open their doors to the public and return to the norms of training camps before the pandemic. Expect a plethora of first-come-first-severe ticket availability to fan-friendly events and practices throughout July and August.

Miami Dolphins training camp schedule

The Dolphins have yet to release their summer practice schedule for this year. Training camp is expected to begin at the end of July and run through August. There are likely to be at least five practices that should be open to the public in 2022. Keep it locked to this space for updates on the team’s training camp schedule when they become available.

Storylines, position battles for Miami Dolphins training camp

Here are the top storylines to follow and position battles to watch during Dolphins training camp 2022.

Tua Tagovailoa must take some big steps forward?

The Dolphins invested a whole bunch of money in trying to give Tagovailoa the chance to grow into a true-blue franchise quarterback for years to come. While the offensive line isn’t completely fixed, adding Armstead as a proven Pro Bowl anchor was extremely helpful.

Also giving the 24-year-old a world-class target in Hill — alongside Jalen Waddle — should be huge in the former Alabama QBs maturation. Tagovailoa developing some chemistry with Hill will be key to the passing game heading into the season with a running start, and year three being Tagovailoa’s best season yet.

What will the O-line look like beyond Terron Armstead?

Armstead is a lock at left tackle, but after that, things get a bit fuzzy. Connor Williams was another free-agent addition and he has the capability to play both guard spots, but with him taking many snaps at center in minicamp it seems more likely he will be the O-line leader in Week 1.

Robert Hunt and Austin Jackson will battle for right tackle, while Michael Deiter and Liam Eichenberg will compete for other spots in the starting order. The team has solid depth, but the big question to answer in camp will be what is the final starting alignment heading into the season.

The battle for the starting running back spot

Miami will have a packed running back corp for camp as the team searches for a legitimate starter in 2022. Last year’s leading rusher Myles Gaskin returns, however, his 612 yards on the ground in 2021 is no guarantee he is a shoo-in to start in Week 1.

In the offseason, the team added Chase Edmonds, Sony Michel, and Raheem Mostert. Edmonds, the former Arizona Cardinal, seems to have the most upside and ability to take a step forward as the team’s lead back. However, nothing will be handed to this group and the coaching staff will be looking for someone to step up and grab the starting job brass ring.