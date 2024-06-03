Ranking the 10-best NBA Finals series ever, including Celtics-Lakers

Credit: Dick Raphael-USA TODAY Sports

Now that the iconic Boston Celtics are set to take on the Dallas Mavericks in the 2024 NBA Finals, it's time to check in on some history. What are the 10-best NBA Finals series of all-time? Where does Michael Jordan's six championships rank? What about Bill Russell's 11? We've seen iconic seven-game sets with some images that will last in NBA lore long after we're gone.

10. 1988 NBA Finals: Los Angeles Lakers defeat Detroit Pistons

A combined six future Hall of Famers took to the court in the 1988 NBA Finals. It pitted the “Showtime Lakers” against a tough Pistons team led by Dennis Rodman and Bill Laimbeer. All-time great Kareem Abdul-Jabbar was ending his career with the Lakers. Magic Johnson was in his prime. Big-game James Worthy was doing his thing. In the end, Los Angeles took this series in seven games behind Worthy averaging 22.3 points and 7.4 rebounds. That included 36 points and 16 boards in a 108-105 close-out win. This would represent the final title of the Pat Riley-led Lakers teams of the 80s.

9. 1970 NBA Finals: New York Knicks defeat Los Angeles Lakers

It's one of the greatest moments in NBA Finals history. A hobbled Willis Reed coming out of the tunnel ahead of Game 7 when it looked like he would not be able to play. Reed acted as an inspiration as New York took that game from the Lakers behind 36 points from Walt Frazier. One of the little-known facts about this series was that Wilt Chamberlain shot just 34% from the free-throw line (23-of-67). Obviously, this played a major role in Los Angeles losing.

8. 1957 NBA Finals: Boston Celtics defeat St. Louis Hawks

Yes, the Celtics first title is on the list of our best NBA Finals series of all-time. How could it not be? This began a run of 11 championships in 13 years. The greatest dynasty in professional sports. But the Hawks did put up a fight behind Bob Pettit. He averaged 30.1 points per game in the series. It just was not enough. Bill Russell averaged 22.9 rebounds in the series. He also played a vital role in a 125-123 Game 7 win in which Russell nabbed 32 rebounds. Did we mention this was Russell’s rookie season? GOAT, indeed.

7. 1993 NBA Finals: Chicago Bulls defeat Phoenix Suns

The Bulls’ first “dynasty” came to a culmination as Michael Jordan and Co. beat league MVP Charles Barkley and the Suns. It wasn’t always going to be that way as the Suns showed a ton of fight. But Jordan’s 55-point performance in Game 4 pretty much doomed Phoenix. The Suns took a four-point lead late in Game 6 before John Paxson hit the game-winning three-pointer to close things out. “One of the most roller coaster series I’ve ever been in,” Bulls coach Phil Jackson claimed years later.

6. 1998 NBA Finals: Chicago Bulls defeat Utah Jazz

The Michael Jordan flu game. His final appearance in a Chicago Bulls uniform. A second three-peat with MJ leading the charge. A Jazz team led by Karl Malone and John Stockton. This NBA Finals had it all. The last minute of Chicago's close-out Game 6 win saw Jordan score six points with a steal. He also hit the now-iconic game winner over Byron Russell to send the Bulls to another championship. It's a memory that will be etched in the minds of NBA fans for eons.

5. 2013 NBA Finals: Miami Heat defeat San Antonio Spurs

This series was pretty much all about Game 6. The Spurs had built a 3-2 series lead and were up by 13 late in the third quarter. Miami mounted a dramatic comeback, including a three-pointer from James to 22.9 seconds remaining to pull the game within two. Chris Bosh then tipped in a James miss as time was expiring to send this into overtime. Miami would ultimately come out on top in the final stanza before a 37-point performance from King James in Game 7.

4. 1962 NBA Finals: Boston Celtics defeat Los Angeles Lakers

This was the first NBA Finals between these two rivals since the Lakers moved from Minneapolis to Southern California. It did not disappoint, going the full seven. Los Angeles had a chance to win Game 7 when Frank Selvy's 12-foot jumper missed. Boston would go on to win in overtime. Despite the loss, Elgin Baylor put up a record-breaking Game 5 performance with 61 points. The great Bill Russell matched his own NBA Finals record with an absurd 40 rebounds in the decisive Game 7.

3. 2016 NBA Finals: Cleveland Cavaliers defeat Golden State Warriors

The storylines. Golden State going for its second consecutive championship after winning a league-record 73 games during the regular season. The Warriors boasting a 3-1 series lead before Draymond Green was suspended for Game 5 after an altercation with LeBron James. Cleveland going into Oakland in Game 7 and winning behind a clutch Kyrie Irving shot over Stephen Curry. One of what would end up being four consecutive NBA Finals matchups between these two teams had it all. This also ultimately led to the Warriors signing Kevin Durant more weeks after losing in seven to Cleveland.

2. 1969 NBA Finals: Boston Celtics defeat Los Angeles Lakers

Just look at the all-time greats in this NBA Finals. Wilt Chamberlain, Elgin Baylor and Jerry West for the Lakers. Bill Russell, Sam Jones and John Havlicek for the dynastic Celtics. Of course, the series went seven with the aforementioned Chamberlain sidelined late in the fourth quarter. Despite West winning MVP in a losing effort by averaging 38 points, Russell was able to earn his 11th and final title during his career with the Celtics.

1. 1984 NBA Finals: Boston Celtics defeat Los Angeles Lakers

