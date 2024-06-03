2024 NBA Finals: 5 key players to watch for Celtics and Mavericks

Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

The NBA Finals between the Dallas Mavericks and the Boston Celtics begin on Thursday, June 6th. Dallas is led by their superstar duo of Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic. The Mavericks journey to the NBA Finals was perhaps a surprise to some as they finished fifth in the Western Conference, but others believed they were the biggest dark horse contender among all of the playoff contenders.

They defeated the Los Angeles Clippers in the first round in six games, followed by taking out the number one seed, the Oklahoma City Thunder in six games, and then winning in five games against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the Western Conference Finals.

On the other side, the Celtics are led by their own superstar pair in Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum, and finished with the best record in the entire NBA. For lack of a better word, Boston steamrolled through the Eastern Conference on way to the NBA Finals.

They beat the Miami Heat and Cleveland Cavaliers in the first two rounds and then swept the Indiana Pacers in the Eastern Conference Finals. Other than the superstar duos, who are the players fans should keep an eye on during this year’s Finals?

5. Kristaps Porzingis, Boston Celtics

Porzingis was a huge off-season acquisition for the Celtics and is the type of player this team has been missing: a big man who can stretch the floor and be versatile on offense. He averaged 20 points and seven rebounds during the regular season and shot 51% from the field.

Porzingis suffered a calf strain during the first round of the playoffs against the Heat and has not played since then. He is expected to play in Game 1 of the NBA Finals. When he is on the floor, it’s a game changer.



4. Daniel Gafford, Dallas Mavericks

Gafford was a mid-season acquisition for the Dallas Mavericks at the trade deadline. Since being acquired, he has given them a massive boost defensively helping improve from a defense ranked 22nd in the NBA into a top 10 defense during the second half of the season and they have been a top five defense during the playoffs. With Gafford’s size, he will be able to contest shots at the rim constantly.

3. Jrue Holiday, Boston Celtics

When the Celtics acquired Jrue Holiday this past offseason, people were curious as to how he would fit in and more specifically, how would he be able to replicate or replace the defensive heart and soul Marcus Smart?

Holiday has been nothing short of spectacular all year long but especially in the playoffs. He is one of the best defensive guard in the entire league and has the championship pedigree to back it up. Expect him to be matched up defensively on Kyrie Irving throughout the series.



2. Dereck Lively, Dallas Mavericks

Lively has been a massive piece off the bench for the Mavericks during the playoffs. He doesn’t score a ton, but whenever he does make a play on offense, it’s extremely timely. His speciality though is the ability to rebound and be physical on defense.

He averaged seven rebounds during the regular season and averaged 1.2 blocks per game. It will be a challenge to defend the likes of Al Horford or the previously mentioned Kristaps Porzingis. But if anyone can do it, it’s Lively.

1. Derrick White, Boston Celtics

White tops the list of key players to watch in the NBA Finals. With all the attention being drawn towards Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, someone else will have to carry the load when called upon. Averaging 18 points this postseason, Derrick White has the knack of knocking down big shots when Boston needs it.

No shot was bigger than in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Indiana Pacers when he made the game-winning three late in the fourth quarter to secure the series sweep. If he gets cooking, the opposition is in for a long day.