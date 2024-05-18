NBA Playoffs: Top 10 players to watch in Sunday’s Game 7 matchups between Timberwolves/Nuggets + Pacers/Knicks

Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports

Sunday’s NBA Playoffs will be epic. Four teams enter the arena, but only two will advance to the Conference Finals, with the other two being sent home for good. Between the Indiana Pacers vs New York Knicks and Minnesota Timberwolves vs Denver Nuggets, we’ll see the best offenses and defenses in action. With that, several stars and superstars are in action such as Tyrese Haliburton, Jalen Brunson, Anthony Edwards, and Nikola Jokic. But which players should you be watching closest in Sunday’s Game 7 matchups?

Aaron Gordon

Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Typically, Aaron Gordon would not be featured anywhere near a list of 10 players to watch for the NBA Playoffs. But Gordon has been playing lights-out for the Nuggets this postseason, often looking like the second-best player in a Denver uniform. Suddenly Gordon's shooting 59% from the floor and 40% from distance while chipping in 15 points and seven rebounds per game. The perimeter shooting, in particular, is a massive spike from his regular season averages of 29%. Gordon is on one right now.

Karl-Anthony Towns

Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

The former No. 1 overall pick may not put up the same numbers as floormate Anthony Edwards, another former top pick, but Karl-Anthony Towns plays an extremely efficient game. While his scoring averages are a bit down, Towns is shooting a blistering 47% from long range this postseason. Having missed all four of his perimeter shots on Thursday, KAT should come back motivated on Sunday.

Josh Hart

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Even though he's not the biggest name on the New York Knicks, Josh Hart has been one of their most valuable players since the playoffs tipped off. But the defensive warrior suffered an abdomen injury on Friday, and he just wasn't himself. There's no guarantee Hart will be ready to go by Sunday, but if he is, we expect a motivated rebounder to show up to MSG.

Pascal Siakam

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Pascal Siakam, otherwise known as Spicy P, may not have made the All-Star team this season, but he's been motivated to show why voters made a mistake ever since the postseason began. Siakam's coming off a strong performance in a potential elimination game on Friday with 25 points, seven rebounds, and five assists. We're betting the former NBA Champion brings his best for another elimination matchup in Game 7.

Jamal Murray

Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

Jamal Murray's been like IcyHot this postseason, but he's mostly been cold. The past two times Murray was in the postseason, he averaged 26.3 points, but the Timberwolves seem to have his number. Murray's shown a lot of frustration, tossing heat packs onto the floor, and is only averaging 15.7 PPG, while shooting a pitiful 38% from the floor. The Nuggets need their star point guard back on Sunday.

Rudy Gobert

Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

The four-time Defensive Player of the Year hasn't been able to stifle Nikola Jokic, but he hasn't been tasked with guarding the 3x MVP either. Gobert has however been key in setting the tone for the NBA's best defense, grabbing 11.2 rebounds per game while averaging 2 'stocks' per contest. Seeing how he impacts the Nuggets at the rim could be crucial in Game 7.

Tyrese Haliburton

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

One of the best scorer/distributors in the NBA, Tyrese Haliburton has flashed his scoring ability, dropping 34 and 35 points against the Knicks in Games 2 and 3. But the NBA's assist leader surprisingly hasn't topped 10 assists once in this series. It doesn't matter what skill Haliburton uses on Sunday, but he'll need to put forth a strong effort to knock the Knicks out on their home court.

Nikola Jokic

Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

Nikola Jokic is coming off a 'bad' game by his standards. But when a 22-point, nine-rebound night is an off-day, you know you're pretty good at basketball. For the most part, the Timberwolves haven't been able to limit Jokic. He gets what he wants. Jokic will have to return to being dominant in the scoring column to help the Nuggets advance, or at least take advantage of his gravity to find his open teammates on the perimeter, but we know he's plenty capable.

Jalen Brunson

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Jalen Brunson was phenomenal during the regular season, averaging north of 28 points per game, but he's been even better against the Pacers, topping 31 PPG. But he's also had two games where he's shot worse than 40%, both Knicks losses. Brunson only shot 42% in New York's Game 6 loss, so he knows he'll have to be significantly sharper on Sunday. Expect to see everything Brunson has in his bag against Indiana.

Anthony Edwards

Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports